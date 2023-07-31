Chapin Theatre's "Descendants" gives fairy tales modern twist

In Chapin Theatre’s “Descendants,” classic fairy tales are given a modern twist.

The show, based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, presents a world where the heroes of Disney live together in the bright world of Auradon, while the villains have been imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost. Now that these characters have had kids of their own, four of the those kids are invited to transfer to Auradon's preppy boarding school. Magical and romantic plots ensue as the kids have to learn who they are out of their parents' shadow.

Many of the cast members at Chapin Theatre said they watched the movies as children and remembered them well. Christian Banks, a member of the ensemble, said he used to learn the songs from the comfort of his home.

“I remember when I was a kid, I would watch the 'Descendants' movie sing-alongs on Disney Channel. And I would literally read those lyrics, and then at commercial break, Kenny Ortega would come on and teach you some choreography," Banks recalled. "And I remember being in my living room practicing that choreography.”

Another draw was the community aspect of the show. Kaeleigh Miller, who plays Mal, daughter of Maleficent and heroine of the play, has performed in shows with Chapin Theatre before. She said she was excited to get another chance to perform and connect with other cast members.

“I just really love the people involved in Chapin Theatre and I was really excited to have another opportunity to be with everyone again,” Miller said. “It was really, really exciting, because obviously I want to hang out with everyone.”

Coordinating all of these cast and crew members is complicated. Director Mary Jo Johnson said Chapin Theatre wants to make their shows accessible, which means letting people enjoy their summer. Rather than set strict schedules, they schedule rehearsals to accommodate the cast and crew's lives. When people miss rehearsals, they are expected to learn choreography through videos sent out and take the initiative to fix problems themselves.

Johnson said that although coordinating all of these disparate people is complicated, it’s worth it to create a space where people can participate in theater.

“This is a community theater," Johnson said. "It's about investing in the people who are in your community and loving them along the way, giving them a place to use their talents that have been, I believe, given to them as a gift to share with other people, and then watching them grow along the way.”

Another part of being a community theater is accommodating a large age range. Johnson said that the "Descendants'" youngest cast member was 13, while the oldest was 52. Beyond age, Johnson also said there was an experience gap between those who have participated in productions for some time, and those who were newer to the genre.

Rather than see that as a downside, Johnson and the crew see that as an opportunity.

McCall Bethurem is the musical director of the show and plays Maleficent. She's also taught classes with Chapin Theater and said that these shows give the crew an opportunity to show people skills that they had never used before.

“There are some things that you have to nitpick more with the younger ones, but it's also really exciting because I'm like, ‘Ooh, I get to train this person. I get to show them what's possible,’” Bethurem said. “We have this bar that's here, and we're not lowering this bar just because of who we brought in. We're going to take all these people and we're going to bring them up here.”

The bar was set particularly high for choreography. The movies are directed and choreographed by Kenny Ortega, who is also known for “High School Musical” and "Hocus Pocus."

When Meredith Boehme started working on choreographing the show, she said it was an exciting departure.

“I've seen (the movies) a hundred times — I have a seven-year-old, she loves them — and I've always appreciated the choreography that are in the shows,” Boehme said. “This show is interesting because every other show we've done has been more true to Broadway and true to more of jazzy, lyrical and more just movement and not dance. With this one, I've gotten to get back to hip hop and jazz, which I love and I haven't been able to do in several years.”

Boehme said it was important to reference dances from the movies, which many of the cast recognized. She also had to create choreography that was complex while still allowing performers to sing. Banks and Miller said that Boehme challenged them to become better dancers with greater control.

“By the end of it every single night, I'm so out of breath,” Miller said. “They suggested that we do jump rope and cardio as we rehearse to get our breath control better. And that's helped a lot, but it's definitely a challenge.”

Bethurem said that the fast pace of the show creates a fun experience for the cast and the audience members alike, and has brought the cast closer. The high energy has allowed for the cast to have a good time and feel confident in their work.

Johnson said that her favorite part of directing the show has been working with the many people involved. She said that the value of Chapin Theatre and its production of shows like this is the encouragement for more people to become involved in theatre, whether they hope to stay on stage or just want something fun for the summer.

“Theater is dying in America, and I want to not let that happen… (Theater) can go into being an attorney, it can go into being a school teacher, it can go into being a CEO, or a nurse or whatever you do. Theater really has a place in all aspects of life,” Johnson said. “So for me, doing this is investing in the future generations, the future of our country, and passing along what was invested in me.”