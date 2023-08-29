Break a leg! Midlands theaters, troupes, rev up for fall season with full slate of shows

Fall is nearly upon us, meaning that local theaters are gearing up for their 2023-24 seasons. T

he Free Times took a look at what’s coming up over the next six weeks on stage in the Midlands, including some festive kickoff events, debuts of original works and breakout opportunities for local performers.

Town Theatre leads the way with a revival of “The Sound of Music.” Themes of both young and mature love, songs from composers Rodgers and Hammerstein such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Every Mountain,” plus we get to see Nazis outwitted by pacifist musicians — these are just a few of our favorite things.

Jane Cato directs Tracy Steele as stern Baron von Trapp and Ivy Munnerlyn — the driving force behind the outdoor “Rock of Ages” productions in Lexington, now taking a leap into leading lady status — as the unsolvable-problem Maria. Musical direction by Michael Simmons and choreography by Katie Hilliger Paige. Opening night attendees are invited to a post show celebration of the 104th season. Sept. 8-24. Towntheatre.com

Trustus Theatre kicks off its 39th season with a mid-day block party on Sept. 9, featuring live bands, food trucks and performances from its opening musical, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Opening three weeks later, this musical thriller from Stephen Sondheim follows the bloody path of a wronged man seeking vengeance in Victorian-era-London. Patrick Michel Kelly directs a cast of veterans including Chris Cockrell, Katrina Garvin and Jonathan Monk. Musical direction by Amanda Hines and Ayush Joshi. Sept. 29 to Oct. 28. Trustus.org

Workshop Theatre continues its recent trend of American classics' revivals — and it gets no more classic than Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” in which fading Southern gentility collides with inter-generational conflict and harsh, modern reality. Director Bakari Lebby's cast features Katie Mixon, Lamont Gleaton, Carly Siegel and Marshall Spann. Mixon and Siegel have both memorably played Shakespeare’s Juliet in their day, with the former now tackling an older role for the first time and the latter making her adult debut in local community theater, so expectations are high. Sept. 15-24. Workshoptheatreofsc.com

Village Square Theatre presents a family-friendly tale from the last century about an adorable red-headed orphan girl with an irrepressible spirit. But her name is not Annie, but rather Anne — “Anne of Green Gables,” to be specific. Based on the inspirational 1908 children’s novel by L. M. Montgomery, this stage adaptation is directed by Kira Nessel and continues VST’s seasonal revivals of vintage works of literature. Sept. 15-24. Villagesquaretheatre.com

Columbia Children’s Theatre’s opener, “The Stinky Cheese Man,” may raise adult eyebrows with its title, but kids are likely to recognize this adaptation of a popular children’s anthology, featuring crazy twists on traditional fairy tales. Told with winking, postmodern irony and self-awareness, the story includes send-ups of the Gingerbread Man, Red Riding Hood and other favorites. Sept. 15-17. Columbiachildrenstheatre.com

There’s much ballyhoo about the challenges of bringing original work to the stage in the Midlands, but local author Lou Clyde has found success with her heartwarming screwball comedies, produced by the Chapin Theatre Company.

Her latest, “Stilt Girl,” follows the (mis)adventures of an optimistic young woman trying to make it in the big city of New York. Zanna Mills, a veteran dancer/singer in dozens of productions over the last decade, continues her move into comedic lead roles as the title character, with support from Josh Kern, Debra Kiser, Jane Peterson and Jacob Cordes. Direction by Jamie Carr Harrington. Oct. 8-23. Chapintheatre.org

Socially conscious, ever-nomadic, always inclusive, the NiA Company isn’t a traditional auditorium-based troupe. Under the leadership of co-founder Darion McCloud, a series of family friendly shows will be presented free of charge on the third Saturday of each month, beginning Sept. 16. These original works are titled “Good Mornings!” and start at 10:30 AM on OneColumbia’s backyard stage at 1013 Duke Avenue in Eau Claire. https://www.facebook.com/niacompany

Based on a series of children’s books by Louis Sachar, “Sideways Stories from Wayside School" opens a diverse season at the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance. Guest artist Ilene Fins will direct a cast of students in a wacky, wonky, magical fable that will appeal to all ages, and teach a few valuable lessons along the way. Oct. 6-14. Theatre.sc.edu

The multi-disciplinary Arts Center of Kershaw County combines music, history, traditional folk art and drama with its production of "Quilters,” directed by Allison McNeely. Americana meets narrative in a joyous celebration of the rugged frontier life of pioneer women. Oct. 6-8. Artscenterkc.org

Walking on Water Productions celebrates the 10th anniversary of co-founders Tangie Brickhouse Beaty and Donna Johnson's original play, "Confessions of a Good Man," with an all-new sequel, “The Truth About Lying.” Directed by Beaty at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, this uplifting tale offers inspiration for a contemporary audience. Oct. 13-15. wowproduction.org

While plans aren't finalized yet, look for the South Carolina Shakespeare Company to present a professional outdoor production sometime in mid-to-late October. Let's hope they choose the one where no one realizes the boy is a disguised girl, and the mismatched lovers manage to overcome obstacles to find each other. shakespearesc.org