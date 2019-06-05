Columbia, SC (29201)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.