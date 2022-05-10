The poetic art of 2 USC artists on display at Columbia gallery

Made up of a room full of wooden structures, found textiles and curious sounds, the 701 Center for Contemporary Art’s latest exhibition the intriguing “Terra Incognita” is on display.
The exhibition comes by way of Naomi Falk and Greg Stuart, two University of South Carolina professors in the schools of art and music respectively. Located at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, it opened on May 5 and runs through June 12.
The two’s collaboration is not their first, as they had a shared small exhibition at Richland Library in 2018’s “A line through the earth.” That work, per Stuart's website, “explore(d) how an environment emerges from constructed, found, and digital materials.”
That collaboration offers a fitting launching point for “Terra Incognita” and its composition. In the exhibition, wooden structures — which they suggest could represent geographic structures or indicators — are placed around the gallery space, as speakers emit sounds that range from natural sounds to electronically-created ones. It, too, is an environment crafted of disparate parts for viewers to engage with.
The effect is one which the artists described as “curious” and they hope calls on viewers to pause and reflect on the various aspects.
“It’s like come have a little experience, you know?” Falk said. “Almost sort of a little adventure with us over here.”
Falk’s contributions come with some of her recent trademarks. The assistant professor of studio art at USC has worked with 2-foot by 4-foot pieces of lumber and found textiles, particularly denim, in her recent works — including one in Aiken.
Stuart is also playing in his usual experimental field of found sound, with him utilizing recordings from ‘80s-‘90s meditation and sleep tapes, along with electronic sounds and natural recorded sounds. The sounds played during the exhibition are controlled by a computer program he created, it’s an ever-changing sound that he posited won’t ever be the same upon one visit to the exhibition.
The piece is described by the gallery in a press release as such: “Terra Incognita places viewers inside a dynamic and curious environment fractured with subtle shifts, signs of life and whispers of alarm, drifting toward an uncertain future,” the release reads. “As such, the work reflects the spatially and temporally dispersed forces of the late-capitalist-driven climate catastrophe, simultaneously ever-present yet often beyond our everyday perceptions.”
But, the two artists effectively conceded in an interview with Free Times that was only one potential reading. The two said there wasn't a goal to make a didactic piece of art — one with a pre-established message or goal to achieve in making it — but rather Falk saw the piece as one akin to poetics.
That is, the idea that there is indeed some meaning, but much is left to interpretation. Falk referenced a quote by the artist Glenn Ligon in which he effectively said ‘the objects make the work’, and, at another point, she brought up her mother, a writer.
Falk recalled that her mother would discuss how the characters in her writing would often surprise her and that they were the ones who were writing the piece, rather than her dictating what they say. She hoped that the work's multiple layers would open up the work to a wider swath of people and, thus, more conversation.
To force meaning on the exhibition’s objects, Stuart posited, would be a challenge. He found that the sounds he’s soliciting, for instance the sound of cicadas or a factory, being placed in a new setting would be “genuinely immersive.”
“I feel like the materials that are being used are already so complex and so laden with specific associations,” he said. “I feel like I’m able to think about any element in the piece in multiple different ways.”
There’s some truth in the how the gallery and artists describe the exhibit, however, as Falk did acknowledge an anxiousness around the state of the world.
She referenced the environmental catastrophes seemingly ongoing or ready to begin, the Ukraine crisis as Russia continues its invasion of the country, or the state of American politics, as anxiety inducing things.
“So much of how life has been, in the last number of years, has been really unsettling in so many ways,” Falk said. “It’s like how to balance this sort of existential dread with finding joy and good things and figuring out how to sleep well.”
In the ambiguity and the anxieties one could surely find within “Terra Incognita” though, there’s flickers of life to be found in the exhibition as well.
Stuart’s soundscapes invoke natural sounds, including from water and city streets, and Falk’s use of found materials could be seen as a playful one as she hopes the viewer finds surprising associations with things like a pair of boxer shorts taken out of their typical context.
“I feel like I find more power, at least for myself, in saying things in a more poetic way,” Falk said. “Poetics has some level of transparency and certainly a variety of interpretations, as well as it sort of softens and gives you surprises. Like it's curious … it's more playful and so that's both fun, but also potentially endearing or, really powerful because it sneaks up on you.”