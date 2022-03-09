The elaborate Broadway adaptation of 'The Lion King' comes to Columbia

It takes almost an hour for Spencer Plachy to undergo the meticulous transformation from theater actor who made his off Broadway debut in 2012 to the iconic villain Scar, in Broadway’s theatrical version of "The Lion King."

“I'll sit in the makeup chair every night for about 25 minutes and it takes a better part of another 15 to 20 minutes to coordinate all the departments that help me get into costume,” Plachy said. “The Lion King has a department simply known as the puppet department, so they’re with me as well.”

That’s just one part of the numerous costume, makeup and puppetry work that the entire cast of the wildly popular Broadway play will undergo before Columbia attendees see when it comes to the city. “The Lion King” plays from March 23 to April 1 at the Koger Center for the Arts as part of the ongoing Broadway in Columbia series.

The production consists of nearly 200 life-sized puppets and other costume work that comprise the gazelles, zebras, giraffes, elephants, lions, hyenas and other characters that complete this show, said Martina Sykes, who plays Shenzi, a villain and the musical’s lead hyena.

“I think the audience can expect it to be wild because ‘The Lion King’ is just sensory overload,” said Sykes. “I think one thing that the live production brings to the storyline is just how truly grand it is.”

Some puppets, including the production's main antagonist Scar, weigh upwards of 40 pounds and come with the task of learning how to operate and bring the exaggerated costumes to life.

The production travels with 17 semi-trucks full of costumes, props and stage sets, but while costume and props are a large part of why “The Lion King” musical is beloved by many who frequent theater, the musical numbers alone play a large role.

“You don’t want to miss the opening number,” Plachy said. “It’s one of the most iconic opening numbers in Broadway history.”

The Roberts Group has been bringing Broadway productions to Columbia as part of Broadway in Columbia since 2004. In 2020, the promoters brought the popular Broadway production “Wicked” to Columbia which sold out 23 of 24 shows. “The Lion King” is on track to completely sell out all 16 of its shows in Columbia.

“The Lion King's" origins are well known at this point. Originally a 1994 Disney animated film, it reached prominence quickly that year and remains a fan-favorite. In 1997, it was adapted for Broadway and has since become the number one selling musical of all time.

Over the years, the production has adjust technical aspects and changed, added or removed certain musical numbers.

“I think the story and the heart of the show are completely intact otherwise,” Plachy said. “And I think it's still got that timeless quality that was relevant in 1997 and 1998.”

Of course, the story of a young lion named Simba and his journey to take the heir of his late father is rooted in Africa. Marina Sykes explained that locale has influenced their push to have the cast and props diversely reflect this.

“From the singing to the language to actually having South African cast members as a part of the show – it means a lot to see yourself represented on stage as a black American,” Sykes said. “And so when you look at the many shows that are on Broadway, and then you narrow it down to the shows that have been a staple on Broadway, 'The Lion King' is one of them and it is one show that probably is 90% Minority.”