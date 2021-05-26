Summer Guide 2021: Go to a Midlands park

Columbia is famous for its heat, but not every day is absolutely unbearable. There are some afternoons you can actually get out and enjoy a park without melting away. Or you could get up early and take a morning stroll along a riverside trail. Or you could actually get into the rivers or Lake Murray for some water sports and cool-down time. Whatever your pleasure, Columbia's got options. JORDAN LAWRENCE

Three Rivers Greenway

803-765-2200, riveralliance.org. A partnership between local governments, the River Alliance has spent years building segments of the Three Rivers Greenway, a linear park along the Saluda, Broad and Congaree rivers. Popular for walking, biking and jogging. Below are specific sections of the greenway.

Cayce Riverwalk

Cayce: Axtell Drive and Naples Avenue, 803-550-9520, cityofcayce-sc.gov/riverwalk.asp. Of all the local governments that have built sections of the Three Rivers Greenway, Cayce has gone above and beyond, extending miles of trail south along the Congaree River, including the 12,000 Year History Park, a National Park Service partnership that highlights the area’s history from the Ice Age to the Civil War; and the Timmerman Trail, a wooded 3.5-mile stretch of pathway that connects to Dominion Energy’s Cayce facility.

Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park

Downtown: 312 Laurel St., 803-545-3100, columbiasc.net. The City of Columbia’s Riverfront Park is a popular trail and park encompassing 167 acres just west of Huger Street and stretching north of Broad River Road. A paved trail runs north along the historic Columbia Canal levee.

Saluda Riverwalk

Candi Lane: columbiac.net. Not yet officially opened, the Saluda Riverwalk runs along the Lower Saluda River near Riverbanks Zoo. A bridge will connect it to Columbia’s greenways.

West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater

West Columbia: Meeting Street and Alexander Road, 803-791-1880, westcolumbiasc.gov. This section of the Three Rivers Greenway — running along the west side of Congaree River and under the Gervais Street and Blossom Street bridges — offers some fantastic views and is a popular place for people to jog and walk dogs. Amenities include an inclusive playground, picnic tables, a riverside amphitheater and a canoe launch bay.

Congaree National Park

Hopkins: 100 National Park Rd., 803-776-4396, nps.gov/cong. This 26,000-acre park boasts the largest old-growth floodplain forest on the continent — and you can view it from the park’s 2.4 miles of elevated boardwalk, among other trails. It’s also an International Biosphere Reserve, a Globally Important Bird Area and a National Natural Landmark. Activities include hiking, boating, camping, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, nature walks and more. And, yes, this is where you can see the rare synchronous fireflies in May and June. Located near Hopkins, 20 miles southeast of Columbia (S.C. 48/ Bluff Road, which is exit 5 off I-77).

Dreher Island State Recreation Area

Prosperity: 3677 State Park Rd., 803-364-4152, southcarolinaparks.com/dreher-island. Accessed from the north side of Lake Murray, near Chapin, the Dreher Island recreation area consists of three islands encompassing 12 miles of shoreline. Especially popular for fishing and boating (Lake Murray is a top destination for striped and largemouth bass), Dreher Island also offers lakefront camping, cabin and villa rentals, water skiing and picnicking. It’s also a quiet, peaceful place for spring walks.

Harbison State Forest

Harbison/Irmo: Broad River Rd. (off I-26 ext 101), 803-896-8897, state.sc.us/forest/refharb.htm. A short drive out of Columbia proper is 2,177 acres of forest off of Broad River Road that has oodles of easygoing roads and trails and a canoe landing. Terrific for mountain biking, a casual stroll or a run, Harbison is a surprising gem in close proximity to the metro area.

Earlewood Park

North Columbia: 1113 Parkside Drive, 803-545-3100, columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Located near the train trestle on North Main Street near Eau Claire and stretching up into the Earlewood neighborhood, Earlewood Park offers a dog park and a state-of-the-art disc golf course. Great for walking and hiking.

Owens Field

Rosewood: 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd., 803-545-3100, columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Maybe you go to Owens Field for soccer, maybe you head there to skate or play basketball. Surrounding the fields and skate park, though, is also a popular disc golf course.

Palmetto Trail

803-771-0870, palmettoconservation.org/palmetto-trail. Conceived in 1994 as a statewide series of linked trails — one of only 16 in the country — the Palmetto Trail, run by the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, features 500 miles of completed paths thus far. Key local sections include a sandy trail at Fort Jackson and a converted railway bed between the towns of Peak and Prosperity.

Peachtree Rock Heritage Preserve

dnr.sc.gov/managedlands. Sadly, the geological wonder known as Peachtree Rock — a triangular-shaped top-heavy sandstone formation that had stood on its pointed base for millions of years — fell in December 2013, likely due to rain and years of vandalism. The good news? You can see the formation lying on its side, as well as hike through Little Peachtree Rock and the rest of this beautiful 460-acre preserve, which has the only waterfall in the coastal plain. Located off S.C. 6 in southern Lexington County near Swansea.

Saluda Shoals Park

Harbison/Irmo: 5605 Bush River Rd., 803-772-1228, icrc.net. Situated on 270 acres downstream from the Lake Murray Dam, Saluda Shoals features a popular water park, a 5,000-square-foot river center, an environmental education center, canoe trips, nature hikes, biking trails, walking trails, fishing spots, picnic shelters, summer camps, health and wellness programs and meeting facilities. It also has a popular holiday lights display in December. Seriously, Saluda Shoals offers a little bit of everything.

Sesquicentennial State Park

Northeast: 9564 Two Notch Rd., 803-788-2706, southcarolinaparks.com/sesqui. This 1,419-acre park — which locals refer to as “Sesqui” — features a 30-acre lake surrounded by trails, picnic areas and campsites. Also offers boating, fishing, swimming, meeting facilities and trails. The park hosts walks, talks, children’s programs and more.

Goodale State Park

Camden: 650 Park Rd. 803-432-2772, southcarolinaparks.com. Cypress trees, a pond, fishing, picnic spots, kayaking and canoeing all make this a popular spot to visit.