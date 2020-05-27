Summer Guide 2020 — Fireworks: Be safe lighting up at home

As has been a Free Times Summer Guide tradition in recent years, this is normally the place where I’d tell you to “leave it to the pros” when it comes to shooting fireworks during the summer, particularly on and around July 4.

But, this is a different kind of summer.

As with virtually every aspect of life in South Carolina, the coronavirus pandemic appears as if it will cramp the style of many of the traditional organized fireworks shows and celebrations that have become a staple of summer in the Midlands.

For instance, the Lexington County Peach Festival, a July 4 tradition in Gilbert for six decades — one that typically features a parade, vendors, live entertainment and a massive fireworks show to cap the evening — has been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19. It plans to return in 2021.

In normal summers, the area’s two high-level baseball teams — the minor league Columbia Fireflies and the Coastal Plain League’s Lexington County Blowfish — are typically go-to resources for ear-shattering, teeth-rattling fireworks shows after ballgames, on the weekends and in the days near July 4. But the Fireflies’ season remains sidelined because of COVID-19, with no announced plans of when — or if — the team will get to play this summer.

And while the Blowfish are cautiously preparing for a short season that would start on July 1, team co-owner Bill Shanahan says he does not yet have firework plans locked in place.

“Right now, most importantly, we want to make sure we can open the ballpark safely, and that we can have fans, and then we can start thinking about whether we can [have fireworks] or not,” Shanahan says.

Meanwhile, officials with the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board say the annual July 4 fireworks show at the lake is still on the schedule, but stressed that plans remain tentative.

With various organized fireworks shows either sidelined or in flux, it seems almost a certainty that this will be a year when many wannabe pyros will, in greater numbers, head to nearby roadside stands or fireworks stores and put on their own at-home and neighborhood showcases for Independence Day.

Longtime Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says his department will be keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

“I think, with social distancing, you might not have as many places that are doing established, professional fireworks like they usually do, because of the crowds,” Jenkins says. “This may be the year that people just shoot them off at their house or whatnot.”

Jenkins implores citizens to use caution when shooting the fireworks they purchase from area stores or the ubiquitous roadside stands. The National Safety Council outlines a host safety tips for those using fireworks at home, including:

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.

Don’t let kids play with fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Use fireworks away from houses.

Don’t shoot fireworks while under the influence of alcohol.

Never try to re-light a firework that has malfunctioned.

Don’t shoot fireworks at people.

Now, I realize that we, in fact, live in the American South, and that many of you have very likely violated every one of the above safety standards. For some, it’s just not the Fourth of July until Uncle Stan gets drunk, grabs a Roman Candle and says, “Watch this.”

But, to be clear, you should follow all the safety precautions. Oh, and try to limit your pyrotechnics to July 4 weekend. No one in your neighborhood wants to hear you still setting off Thunder Bombs when August rolls around. If there aren’t as many opportunities to see professional fireworks this summer, you can at least be responsible when lighting them up at home.

