Summer Guide 2020 — Baseball: Checking in on 2020 plans for Blowfish, Fireflies

In many ways, the elements of a night at the ballpark are intrinsically linked to summer.

The peanuts and ice-cold beer. The anticipation as a runner barrels toward third base, trying to stretch a double into a triple. The collective chorus of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch.

The temperature checks at the gate and spaced out seating to ensure social distancing.

Well, maybe those last two aren’t typical to what you would experience at a ballpark in most summers. But this isn’t a normal summer.

Baseball is just one of many facets of life that has been seized by the coronavirus pandemic. College seasons had hardly begun before they were shut down in March amid COVID-19. Major League Baseball has remained on the sidelines throughout the spring, though owners and players are working to come to terms on a shortened season that would be played without fans in the stands. Minor league baseball teams — including the Class A Columbia Fireflies — also have been unable to play for a number of reasons, including concerns about the novel coronavirus, and the fact that their players are assigned to them by the Major League clubs.

But, for now, it appears Midlands residents will have an opportunity to see some high-level baseball this summer. As announced last month, the Coastal Plain League — which includes the Lexington County Blowfish — has announced it will begin playing games on July 1. The Coastal Plain League is a summer woodbat league that features college players from across the South and the nation.

The Blowfish, who formerly played at old Capital City Stadium in Columbia, are entering their sixth season at cozy Lexington County Baseball Stadium on Ballpark Road. The team has a full roster of players signed for the truncated 2020 campaign, including members who play for the University of South Carolina and Clemson.

But Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan knows this won’t be a typical summer at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. For one, as of this writing, spectator sports are still prohibited under Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency order dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, though it’s possible that prohibition could be lifted before July 1.

“It would be wonderful if we become the one that gets to do it,” Shanahan says of the idea that the Blowfish might be the first high-level sports team to resume playing in South Carolina. “We are going to do everything we can to make sure that it’s done through [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and any other guidelines the governor wants to provide us.”

Shanahan says that, assuming the season begins as planned in July, a number of precautions are being put in place at the stadium, which seats 2,500 in normal times. The team is developing a seating chart that will allow for social distancing, and fans will have their temperatures checked as they enter the stadium, among other safety measures.

One team in the Coastal Plain League — the Florence Red Wolves — has chosen not to play this summer because of coronavirus concerns. Shanahan says the Coastal Plain League is still in the process of developing guidelines for what to do if a player tests positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Fireflies — an affiliate of the New York Mets — are still in limbo, though team president John Katz remains hopeful the team will be able to play some kind of a season later this summer.

“We’re still kind of at the mercy of Major League Baseball,” Katz says. “All of the players are sent to us by the Major League team. Until they work through their stuff, I would imagine we are kind of the next discussion once they figure out what’s going on at the Major League level.”

The Fireflies have averaged more than 268,000 fans per season over their first four years in Columbia at Segra Park. The team usually plays from early April through early September, and would be nearly two months into the 2020 season by now if not for COVID-19.

Katz says even a much shorter season would be beneficial to the team.

“For us, 20 games is better than no games,” Katz says. “But it really comes down to it not being up to us.”

