Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform in Columbia

They’ve been good friends for decades, but it’s difficult to imagine two people more different than Steve Martin and Martin Short, who will perform together at the Township Auditorium on Sept. 20. Both men are veteran actors, comedians and authors with plenty of film and TV appearances under their respective belts, but in terms of their approach, they’re a study in comedic opposites.

After his initial “wild-and-crazy guy” stand-up phase in the ’70s (which was actually a parody of hacky comedians to begin with), Martin spent the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s becoming an increasingly dry, artistically minded performer, indulging himself with musical endeavors (he’s a great banjo player who’s recorded and toured with bluegrass stalwarts the Steep Canyon Rangers), writing plays (most notably Picasso at the Lapin Agile) and even authoring a children’s book (Late for School). His brand of comedy has become painstakingly precise and tightly structured over the years, as accurate and effective as a surgeon’s scalpel.

Martin Short, on the other hand, seems to be a man entirely fueled by showbiz. There is no pratfall he will not try, no musical number he will not blunder through and no talk show appearance he will not steal in order to give the people what they want. Short is a comedic perpetual motion machine, firing off improvised one-liners, dead-on impressions and whatever else he needs to to get a laugh.

And perhaps that’s why the duo performances they’ve been doing for the last few years (one of which was captured for 2018 Netflix special) are so effective. Onstage together, Martin and Short are perfect foils for one another. Short can puncture Martin’s dry wit with pure belly laugh asides, and Martin can lend a sense of structure to Short’s loose-cannon, whatever-works approach.

Ultimately, though, these are two really funny guys with great chemistry, plenty of stories to tell, weird riffs to improvise on and songs to sing, and their show, called Steve Martin and Martin Short: The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment, will probably include all of that.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. For more info, call the Township box office at 803-576-2356 or visitthetownship.org.