State Museum exhibition smartly charts U.S. progress with women’s issues

“You’ve come a long way, baby.” This arguably sexist advertising slogan for Virginia Slims, the first cigarette marketed expressly for women, might also serve as the thesis of the latest specialized exhibition at the South Carolina State Museum. A Voice of Her Own: South Carolina Women in Politics takes visitors on a journey spanning many centuries, from prehistory to the present, tracing the evolution of female political power.

The fourth-floor gallery is brimming with intriguing artifacts and informational placards that tell the story of the long struggle for women’s rights in this country. Entering the exhibition space, beyond the impressive entrance display of two mannequins in “suffragist white” framing a gold banner with the words “what will you do for woman suffrage,” visitors confront a chronological arrangement of materials in a counter-clockwise configuration.

JoAnn Zeiss, curator of history at the State Museum, decided to begin her exhibition narrative with items that speak to the status of Native American women, who before the advent of European settlement, played prominent roles in tribal decision-making. It was only with the imposition of Old World culture on the North American continent that the influence of Native American women was relegated largely to the domestic sphere. A finely crafted bead purse with floral imagery, intended for sale to white settlers in the Upstate, is indicative of the type of activity to which Cherokee women were consigned as the men of the tribe adopted the more restrictive gender roles imported from Europe.

As visitors will see as they circumnavigate the gallery, the march of progress has moved at a faster tempo for some than for others. Nineteenth century suffrage societies in our state were segregated, and when women finally got a chance to vote in the fall of 1920, Black women sometimes waited for hours in line while white women moved more quickly through the registration system. The greater challenges faced by African American women in navigating the political process is embodied in this exhibition by a number of artifacts, including an 1817 badge once worn by an enslaved woman whose commercial activity — she sold fruits and vegetables — was controlled by the government and whose pay went directly to her master. Only in 1965, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act, were voting restrictions based on race at least nominally eliminated.

Universal access to the ballot box is, nevertheless, still a matter of contention in this country, and the current exhibition offers plenty of evidence regarding how passage of the 19th Amendment did not automatically grant women the full rights of citizenship. In a display case featuring a modest black suit worn by Jean Toal when she was sworn in as chief justice of the state supreme court in 1988, visitors are reminded that 20 years earlier, only 40 women were licensed to practice law in our state and that only in late-1968 were women permitted to serve on juries in South Carolina.

The many artifacts that bring the story of women in politics up to the present day emphasize the fact that despite many common concerns, women do not generally vote as a block. Indeed, there are several display cases devoted to campaign material from both major political parties. There are buttons that read “Women for Nixon/Agnew” and ones that read “I’m voting for Hillary’s Husband.”

Perhaps the best example of how divergent political opinion can be among female voters is found in what JoAnn Zeiss notes as her favorite case in the current show. Displayed therein are two head coverings: a red MAGA cap and a pink pussyhat. The latter, a knit cap with top corners resembling cat ears, was crafted for the 2017 Women’s March, arguably the largest single day protest in the history of our country. The general focus of that event was the assertion that women’s rights are human rights. In that regard, as this thought-provoking exhibition makes clear, much progress has been made over time in pursuit of the goal of equality between the sexes.

But there is still much work left to be done.

A Voice of Her Own: South Carolina Women in Politics

Through Sept. 27. South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St. scmuseum.org.