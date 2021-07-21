Star John Cena to appear at WWE Supershow in Columbia

Before this week, WWE’s August return to Colonial Life Arena was notable mostly because live professional wrestling would be back at the state’s largest indoor venue for the first time following its COVID-19 disruption.

But now it will be part of “The Summer of Cena.”

The professional wrestler who subsequently rose to comedy/action movie stardom returned to WWE for the “Money in the Bank” event last week, followed by the announcement that he would appear at a series of events across the summer, including the Aug. 15 WWE Supershow in Columbia. Cena’s 15 summer stops also include an Aug. 14 date in Charlotte.

The appearance comes at a big time for Cena, as Aug. 6 brings the release of “The Suicide Squad,” the James Gunn-directed sequel/reboot of the supervillain teamup franchise that’s among the summer’s most anticipated film releases. Cena is one of the main stars, portraying Peacemaker.

He also stars in “F9,” the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, which leads the domestic box office in 2021 with $155 million as multiplexes bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. His other notable movie roles include “Bumblebee” and “Blockers.”

The Cena addition should further boost excitement for Colonial Life Arena’s upcoming calendar, which features stops from MercyMe (Oct. 15), Bobby Brown and Keath Sweat (Oct. 23), Omarion, Bow Wow, and Ashanti (Nov. 14), Alabama (Jan. 21) and Elton John (April 21).

The venue has already been back to some non-Gamecocks sports business, with a Mike Epps-led comedy lineup and the annual Monster Jam event taking place in April.

Tickets to the Columbia WWE Supershow start at $20 and are available now via coloniallifearena.com.