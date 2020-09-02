Selfies and ‘unselfies’ are the subject of a new Columbia exhibition

The selfie is not a new concept. It’s just that, in the days before cellphone cameras — or even cameras in general — it was called something different.

“Artists for many, many centuries have been creating selfies,” offers Wim Roefs, the owner of if ART Gallery in Columbia, “except they were called self-portraits.”

Roefs himself is fond of something he calls the “unselfie,” something to push back against what he calls our current “narcissistic selfie culture.”

“It’s a bit of a joke, but it’s not just a joke,” Roefs says. “When this trend became obnoxious and tiresome, I jokingly started taking ‘unselfies.’ I’d say to people, ‘I can take an unselfie if you want,’ and I would take my camera, which is my phone, aim it at them, take a photograph, and show them. They’d say, ‘Well, that’s just a photo of me,’ and I say, ‘Yes, that’s an unselfie.’”

The concepts of the selfie and the unselfie have been bouncing around in Roefs’ head for a while, pushing him to rally an exhibition at if ART called Selfie/Unselfie. The group show of 14 artists from five states and two countries opened on Aug. 22.

All the paintings, sculptures and photos in the exhibition feature human figures, but much of the work in the exhibition is not standard portraiture. For example, Michaela Pilar Brown’s striking photographs depict her nude against a backdrop of broken-down shacks. Dorothy Netherland’s work features her daughter, either clad in black and surrounded by elaborate floral frames or dressed in explosively colorful costumes.

“I started to think about that concept as the theme for an exhibition,” Roefs says of his selfie/unselfie musings, “and I thought it could be a really interesting idea, because you could get a wide variety of imagery that can feature the artist or somebody else or, in some cases, both at the same time. And as I thought more about it, I got more excited.”

Roefs says that the exhibition toys with the idea of self-portraiture, expanding the definition of the term.

“If you look at Michaela Brown’s work, that’s her,” he posits. “She features in her own photographs. If people wanted to think about it in conceptual terms, is this a selfie? And if not, why not? But the pieces by Anna Redwine are drawings of faces, and they are called ‘ancestral self-portraits.’ They are only self-portraits in the sense that when she drew them, she used herself as a model. But they’re not straight self-portraits; these people don’t necessarily look like her, but you could easily imagine that all of these people were related.”

Selfie/Unselfie was easy for Roefs to assemble in that he already had most of the pieces.

“This was one I just could put together from artists that I represented in the gallery,” he explains. “As a gallery owner, I always try to have a few shows in the back of my mind that I can put together easily if I want to. Sometimes a show that is planned well in advance falls through or might not be quite ready, so you always try to have a few things in mind that you can pull off pretty quickly.”

Of course, that means that none of the pieces in Selfie/Unselfie were created specifically for it, but Roefs says that the concept recontextualizes the art.

“There’s the whole notion that a work of art and the way you look at it totally change when you put it in a different context,” he says. “None of the work was made for the exhibition. It’s strictly curated out of work that I already knew existed. So this was never the intent of the artists. They never thought about selfies, but once you come up with a concept for a show like that, a lot of pieces take on an additional dimension.”

Roefs would like for people to walk away from the Selfie/Unselfie exhibition with a changed perspective about what a selfie is, and what it means.

“I’d like them to recognize that the selfie has existed in the arts for a long, long time,” he says. “And perhaps it would be nice if it would also trigger some contemplation into the difference between a self-portrait by an artist and most of the selfies that people take in contemporary life.”

Selfie/Unselfie

Through Sept. 12. if ART Gallery. 1223 Lincoln St. 803-238-2351. ifartgallery.blogspot.com.