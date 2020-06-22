SC State Museum names new executive director

At the beginning of June, the South Carolina State Museum reopened its doors for the first time since closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, at the end of the month, it gets a new leader.

The overseeing South Carolina State Museum Commission and the South Carolina State Museum Foundation Board announced on June 22 that Amy Bartow-Melia will take over as executive director, replacing the outgoing Willie Calloway, who announced back in October he was retiring at the end of his 18-year run.

For an institution like the State Museum, which spans art, history and science in its programming while trying to reach a wide audience, Bartow-Melia comes with exactly the bonafides you'd like to see.

She most recently served as the MacMillan Associate Director for Audience Engagement at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The release from the State Museum notes that this previous post found her "leading the museum’s efforts to engage and empower Americans to be informed participants in their Democracy."

The release goes on to list various other roles from her 20 years with the Smithsonian — "overseeing education, public programs, including the Smithsonian Jazz Masterwork’s Orchestra, digital engagement and visitor services, among others."

This diverse experience at an institution as esteemed as the Smithsonian makes her seem like a winning fit for her new job in Columbia.

“The South Carolina State Museum has an important vision to be an ‘ever-changing, innovative institution reflecting the essence and diversity of South Carolina,’” Bartow-Melia is quoted in the release. “I am honored to be joining an amazing team of museum professionals dedicated to serving our audiences and look forward to building on the museum’s important work to be a welcoming and inclusive community forum and educational resource for the people of South Carolina.”

Calloway will be a tough act to follow. He's best known for overseeing the $23.5 million Welcome to New Worlds expansion project that wrapped up in 2014. That effort added a large planetarium, a new observatory and the state’s only permanent 4-D theater, all of which have since become some of the museum’s most visible and popular assets.

As the museum noted when announcing his retirement, it also hosted some ambitious blockbuster exhibits during Calloway's tenure, including BODY WORLDS Vital in 2011 and RACE: Are We So Different? in 2016.

Bartow-Melia is expected to assume her new role in August.