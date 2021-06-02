SC Pride returns from COVID-19 hiatus with Outfest Columbia this week

Running the South Carolina Pride Movement is never easy.

In a normal year, the organization puts on the Outfest block party in June, celebrating LGBT Pride Month and raising money for Famously Hot SC Pride, the larger festival that follows in October.

There’s the annual President’s Ball, another marquee fundraiser. And then there’s the activism that’s at the core of Pride’s work on behalf of the state’s LGBT community — such as the Brave the Rainbow stickers you’ve likely seen in local shop windows, provided to broadcast their allyship.

But 2020 was hard in a different way. With all of Pride’s traditional events wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, president Jeff March told Free Times it was hard to be patient.

“It wrecked me,” he said, explaining that the organization cut every expense it could to make sure there would be money for this year’s Outfest, which will start to fill the coffers for the rest of 2021.

“This is my 10th year as president of South Carolina Pride. So it is a huge part of my existence, and my daily life, making sure all this goes smoothly and and happens and raising money and bringing awareness to people. It was hard to lay low, it was really hard to lay low. But we had to hang on to the hope that we were going to come back.”

This weekend, Pride will make its big public return, hosting Outfest on Park Street in the Vista. Utica Queen, a contestant on the recent 13th season of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” will headline, alongside the event’s typical assemblage of local performers and the annual Miss Outfest pageant.

And there will, as ever, be vendors sharing information relevant to the LGBT community.

But while Pride’s events went dark in 2020, March was quick to point out that the year wasn’t wasted. He endeavored to keep up outreach efforts, such as keeping those Brave the Rainbow stickers flowing. And confronted with budget difficulties — between sponsors pulling back and Columbia and Richland County hospitality tax funds drying up — he sought to forge new partnerships.

“There's a lot of companies that always fund Pride events that are like, ‘We're not supporting in-person events yet,’” he explained.

“I was able to loop into a lot more companies that might be interested in us in the future. We do have a few new supporters coming in,” March said of what he was able to accomplish during the pandemic. “City officials, I had more time to test them out a little bit to make sure that they were doing the right thing for the LGBT community.

"I got to work with different organizations that I didn't have time, necessarily, to help before. So it was a great building experience for me, personally. And I think in the long run, it'll help Pride years down the line.”

He noted that the organization considered shuffling its events lineup during the COVID-19 hiatus, coming back with the big Pride festival in June to avoid going a full two years without one, and moving Outfest to the fall. But between autumn’s more hospitable weather, the desire to keep college students involved, and the funding schedule that Pride relies on, it made sense to keep the events in their traditional spots on the calendar.

The president feels both excitement and pressure for Outfest to be one of the region’s first pride events to return. He mentions Charleston Pride (which will host a virtual 5K Run/Walk for Pride Month in June), Augusta Pride (slated for June 25-26), Upstate Pride (which will celebrate Black Pride Week with a Greenville festival on June 26) and Charlotte Pride (which is planning to host 20th anniversary events between August and October) as groups that will watch this week’s Columbia event closely.

“We're getting the start here for everybody to get back in season, so we have to do this right,” March emphasized.

As far as what doing it right means, Outfest will be keeping COVID-19 protocols in place. Though the event is outdoors, masks will be encouraged, as will vaccinations.

“Throughout the entire festival, we'll be shouting out from the stage” for people to get vaccinated if they haven’t, March said.

Moved to a new spot due to construction, they’ll utilize a parking lot along the 1200 block of Park Street to spread out vendors and give more room for the crowd to disperse.

Still, March anticipates a crowd about the same size as 2019, hoping for attendance to land near 5,000.

He’s grateful to not have to grapple with these decisions in a vacuum. He said he’s had frequent discussions with other pride organizations and the leaders of other local festivals about how they’re handling 2021.

“We are a tightly knit group of leaders in pride and just local festivals,” March posited, bringing up folks like Dave Britt with the Rosewood Crawfish Festival and Phill Blair with the Jam Room Music Festival. “They're always just a phone call away. ... We're friends, we're not competitors.”

Outfest Columbia

June 5. 2-10 p.m. Free. 1200 block of Park Street. outfestcolumbia.org.