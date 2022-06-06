SC Pride president stepping down at year's end, pledging he's 'still fighting for equality'

Jeff March, the leader of South Carolina Pride who grew the organization through its events in a decade-plus run, announced he would be stepping down as president of the LGBT+ advocacy organization.

March's lengthy tenure brought a large shift to the organization’s visibility in Columbia as he moved the signature Famously Hot SC Pride festival to Main Street and started other community-focused events. March told Free Times that he had mulled the option for some time and came to the decision after concluding he had “done everything I possibly could do” with the organization.

March announced at the annual Outfest event over the weekend he would step down at the end of the year

“It’s been the best years of my life,” he said. “I want to do something else with my time, I just don’t know what it is. … I’ll never know if I don’t exit soon, who knows what opportunities will come up.”

March joined the organization as its president in 2012 after working as its volunteer coordinator in the years prior. Once he took over, he took significant steps to shake up SC Pride’s approach.

Early after he started, the organization held an expensive event with comedian Joan Rivers performing. March said it cost Pride’s entire savings and he had to take on debt. In the end, the event made money for the organization and helped it to gain a larger profile in the public, March said.

The organization also transferred the deed to the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center to the foundation that operates it now, he said.

He also launched events including the President’s Ball, the June Outfest and the Brave the Rainbow campaign, which put a rainbow sticker in public-facing windows as a mark of support.

March said he worked to broaden the organization’s audience, which at times was faced with pushback. March said he wanted the organization to host events that would be accessible to those outside the LGBT+ community, take a tolerant approach toward protesters at events and be welcoming of those on the political right.

In part due to this goal, March moved the annual Pride festival to Main Street from Finlay Park once he took over, in an effort to draw in more attendees. It worked, with the annual event now attracting over 80,000 people, up from 17,000 in 2011.

“It’s also one of the things that if we can bring some right people to the festival and make them comfortable around us, then the understanding grows and eventually acceptance grows,” he said. “That’s how my brain has worked this whole 11 years ago, ‘How do I get people to come together?’”

March said he hopes to see the amount of space given to the annual Pride festival grow to a larger footprint.

March’s close collaborator and former SC Pride board member Nick Kask said March devoted a large amount of time to the organization, which is run by volunteers, including March's role. While March handled organizational direction, Kask was the main marketer for the group’s new direction and was asked to join the organization by March in his first year.

“I will say this very explicitly. Jeff has been tireless, there’s been no one who has put more into SC pride, in my mind,” Kask said.

As a board member until then, March said he will have some say in whoever steps in next. However, he was uncertain who would fill the role.

March said he’ll be as helpful as is needed to SC Pride — the organization office shares a space with March’s hair salon — but doesn’t plan to be involved heavily any longer.

“I suspect things are going to change (with Pride's new leader); they’re probably going to have to change,” March said. “I’m still fighting for equality.”