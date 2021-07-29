SC Philharmonic music director signs extension, looks for new ways to engage audiences

It might sound strange, but Morihiko Nakahara’s decision to remain with the South Carolina Philharmonic was crystallized by the organization’s experience during COVID-19.

“How we were able to navigate the pandemic, over the last 18 months or so actually played a big role,” he told Free Times. “That sort of affirmed my belief that, you know, this is a special organization with all the pieces of the puzzle that seem to be in the right place, both in terms of artistic side, as well as administrative side.”

Nakahara has served as music director since 2008, but like seemingly everything during these days of coronavirus, him signing an extension seemed in no way certain before it was announced on July 20.

When he agreed to his last extension in 2018, he was still a resident conductor with the Spokane Symphony — he no longer holds that title, but said he still plans to work with that West Coast ensemble moving forward. And he had just completed his first year teaching and conducting the symphony orchestra at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The busy schedule made it hard not to question how long he would stick with his gig in Columbia.

“There was no doubt that the organization wanted him to renew, but I’ve never taken Morihiko’s time with us here for granted,” offered Rhonda Hunsinger, the Philharmonic’s executive director.

The new contract goes through 2025, keeping the orchestra under a steady baton that is never content to let the programming become stale.

Discussing the Phil’s adjustments to COVID-19, Nakahara spoke with excitement about the way it branched into new venues.

With concerts on the group’s regular stage at the Koger Center rendered impossible for much of 2020, it pushed into fun new outdoor venues, hosting chamber concerts at the hangar location of Hunter-Gatherer Brewery, Saluda Shoals Park, the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Segra Park, home to the Columbia Fireflies baseball team. Earlier this month, the orchestra performed an Independence Day weekend concert with fireworks at the ballpark.

“I'm a lifelong baseball fan,” Nakahara enthused. “Being able to collaborate with a team was something we always talked about.”

His excitement for continuing to expand outside the Koger Center is about more than sports fandom. Nakahara talked about pursuing that mission when Free Times caught up with him the last time he re-upped his contract. Back then, he mused about bringing the Phil to a rock club like The Senate (at that point, Music Farm Columbia), and he affirmed it’s something he’d still like to do.

Coming out of the Phil’s recent, COVID-altered season, Nakahara also talked about the success the orchestra found offering virtual access through the Koger’s new video setup, and the possibilities it presents for the future. The option will again be included during the upcoming season, he said.

Virtual accessibility, concerts in satellite spaces and community partnerships — be they with the Fireflies or Midlands Technical College, which brings in the Phil for its ongoing pops series — are opportunities to expand beyond the more traditional repertoire of the Masterworks concerts at the Koger Center. But more than that, they help solve a perennial need for all orchestras: replenishing audiences with younger patrons.

“We need to be visible in these different parts of the community where people like to go to elevate our visibility, and to be able to have accessibility for live music,” Nakahara reasoned, explaining it allows the Phil to cater to folks who might balk at the idea of “more expensive tickets, or like, you might have to dress up, or you might have to commit to two hours on a Saturday night.”

At the same time, presenting quality Masterworks concerts remains an emphasis. He continues to refine his approach to balancing more well-known composers from classical music’s voluminous past with including new work and composers who have been overlooked.

That being said, a guiding principle for Nakahara is the notion that a piece’s relevance isn’t just about when it was written.

“Whether it's Beethoven, or if it's by Strovinsky ... who it is, or when it was written, it's not really that important to me as much as do I believe in this piece, or what the composer is trying to say through this music?” he explained. “That's really the only criteria for me.”

As Nakahara looked forward to another five years conducting the orchestra, he praised the audience and the organization for allowing him the freedom to follow these principles.

“The whole organization and the community, they're open to different experimentation, variety of repertoire,” he offered. “All of these things make me feel that I'm very fortunate to be able to have had a long tenure here and continue working together for a few more years.”

Beyond his artistic approach, Hunsinger, the Phil’s executive director, said Nakahara is a good fit because he’s adept at handling the job's incumbent logistical hurdles.

“Probably one of the most difficult things about running an orchestra, both artistically and administratively, is accurately predicting the amount of income you will receive from fundraising and ticket sales to run a season,” she detailed. “Morihiko has to base his programming, the numbers of rehearsals and performances, the guest artists — even the music rental and purchase costs — on educated projections.

“Something that makes Morihiko exceptional is his ability, no matter what the budget, to create highly engaging performances, that are just the right level of challenge to our musicians, and distribute the opportunities for performance among the musicians as equitably as possible.”