SC artist Keith Tolen focuses on faces in Camden exhibition

CAMDEN —

You’ll see some striking plaster masks in the relief style, meaning the masks are projected from a supporting background. You’ll see sketch-style acrylic drawings. You’ll see traditional paintings.

The reason Tolen works in different mediums might surprise you.

“I’m a retired art teacher,” Tolen explained. “I taught for 30 years at Camden Middle School. Part of the job of being a middle school teacher is that you’ve got to be able to cater to those kids where they’re at. So because I was a middle school teacher, I had to develop a variety of skills in order to be able to convincingly convey those to the kids.”

Regardless of the approach, Tolen created a lot of indelible work for the exhibition. And almost every piece he made involves a face or a set of faces. Whether it’s the partially hidden faces in the three-paneled plaster mask piece “A Zoo” or the wary eyes staring down from the glittering stars in a painting called “Blue Male,” Tolen has always been drawn to drawing faces.

“There is a lot of cohesion within the show because 99 percent of the time I focus on drawing the face,” Tolen said. “I rarely draw the body. Whether it’s a mask or whether it’s the image of the person, all you see is the face.”

Tolen is attracted to faces because they can reveal — or hide — a lot.

“I think that when you walk up to someone, whether it’s friend or foe, the first thing you do is you look to the face for something, for some type of meaning,” he said, “for some type of symbolism that says, ‘There’s a connection that can be made,’ whether it’s positive or negative.”

The original working title of “Through it All I RISE!” was “Four-Letter Words,” which refers both to the masks Tolen made and the emotion behind them.

“’Mask’ is a four-letter word,” he offered, “but with the word ‘mask,’ it has multiple connotations. It could be a physical mask. But it could also be anything else that tends to put a barrier between two opposing factors.”

All of the faces in Tolen’s pieces are African American, and few of them are smiling. Tolen said that’s by design.

“You can almost see the anguish and the frustration on their faces,” he explained. “You see it in their faces, you see in their eyes. And so within the show there’s this whole idea of a struggle. And the troubles, just seem to be continuing to go on.”

Which brings us to another of the four-letter words that Tolen thought about for this exhibition: Hope.

“There’s going to be a point where all of this struggle is going to manifest itself in some type of coming together,” he said. “‘Hope,’ that’s a four letter word that’s being used a lot, and I’m an optimist. I think that a lot of other folks that are optimistic and I think the energy of people that are optimistic will always let us know that we just can’t just give up on our hope. I think there’s going to be a brighter day, I think there’s going to be the time when the negative energy has been just defeated and overcome. Light will always beat darkness.”

Having said that, Tolen added that he’s not trying to send any specific political or social messages with “Through it All I RISE!”

“My work tends to be impressionistic,” he said, “and the challenge a lot of times is just knowing when to give enough information and leave a little space for the viewer to add their own ideas or connections. My mentality is that you can’t control what people think, you can’t control what people do. It’s a challenge trying to control YOURSELF. I think it gives a positive message, and I would hope that they would receive a positive message.”

Whatever the general public takes away from the exhibition, which opened at the Arts Center of Kershaw County on Sept. 17, Tolen said that his own walkthrough of it was quite an experience.

“Standing in the gallery and just looking around wall-to-wall and seeing these ideas in a more tangible form, it’s almost as if you’ve taken your brain turned it inside out,” he reflected. “Because all these ideas at one point in time came out of my head.”

“Through it All I RISE”

Through Oct. 16. Arts Center of Kershaw County. 810 Lyttleton St. artscenterofkershawcounty.wildapricot.org.