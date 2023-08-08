Rollin' with the Homemade Haircuts: Solfest Rollfest back in NoMa

Back in 2021, the folks at Columbia’s NoMa Warehouse, a creative co-working community for artists and creators, had an idea; they wanted to put on a festival with live music as the main attraction. To get it done, they gathered together a group of local and regional artists: visual artist 6ixx, Solafide!, the Atlanta indie-pop band Hotel Fiction and perhaps most importantly, the upbeat rock band Homemade Haircuts. Thus was born Solfest Rollfest.

NoMa Warehouse Founder and Creative Director Mazie Cook said the festival, which was initially called Summer Sol-Fest, was in line with what the Warehouse is all about.

“What NoMa Warehouse really tries to do, at the core, is just support every type of art in Columbia,” Cook said. “And music is a huge type of art. So the first year that we did it really was focused on providing a music festival experience.”

The festival was a success, and in 2022, the second edition got bigger. It was held outdoors with two different stages featuring 10 different artists, headlined by the boundary-pushing Virginia duo, Illiterate Light. Their appearance was an important one, because it echoed one of the goals of NoMa Warehouse for the festival's second iteration: sustainability.

Illiterate Light’s stage show was literally powered by a group of volunteers who pedaled on bikes for the length of the performance, providing clean energy for the show. In a show of solidarity, SolFest Rollfest — as the festival is now called, in honor of the bicyclists — focused on an environmentally sound show with an emphasis on producing zero waste.

Fans were encouraged to bring their own cups for their drinks, eco-friendly vendors were on site and people even brought their own t-shirts to be printed with festival graphics.

“In year two, we just we wanted to go bigger and really hit hard on the sustainability aspect,” Cook said. “That's become very important to us as a business, that we’re sustainable and we support living sustainably.”

Cook added that she’s seen plenty of music festivals that do not adhere to that policy.

“It was just really disappointing to see the amount of trash and cans littered everywhere in our own city because this is where we live, and we should take care of it," Cook said. "We can have a good time and be environmentally conscious while we're at it.”

This year’s Solfest Rollfest is back indoors at NoMa Warehouse on Aug. 26th and the same sustainability policies apply. There’s even a “Rockin’ Rollin’ Bike Ride” scheduled to keep the bicycle theme going.

This year’s lineup is an all-Columbia artist roster featuring veteran acoustic folk musician Danielle Howle, rockers Dear Blanca, a new performance-art group called Monti-Rabbit and headliners Homemade Haircuts, who have played all three years of the festival.

And that’s not all — Homemade Haircuts band member Bob Magee has been a major part of the festival from day one, handling booking and artist relations.

“Mazie and I talked about music and we had the idea to try to put on a show within the Warehouse," Magee told The Free Times. "We had some bands come from Georgia and Florida, and that was the test run of doing full band shows at NoMa.”

Magee added that as Homemade Haircuts has expanded their touring range, they’ve gotten to know a lot of other acts, and that’s been invaluable for filling the bills at Solfest Rollfest and helping the festival in general.

“We’ve met a lot of bands, and I’ve contributed whatever knowledge or lessons I've learned from playing in our band to the event to hopefully contribute to a better musical experience every year as well,” he said.

As for this year’s lineup, Magee said there is a lot of variety from a lot of artists he respects deeply.

“Dear Blanca is a band that we've looked up to for a long time,” he said, “and they do a lot in Columbia's scene. Danielle Howle has the folk tradition she's done in Columbia over the years. And then to have Monti-Rabbit, which is a newer Columbia group that's bordering on performance art, it’s just a unique line up of people that are established and new. I think it's an exciting mix.”

Ultimately, both Cook and Magee hope the festival provides both fun and food for thought.

“Everyone is welcome here,” Magee said. “I hope everyone comes in with an open mind and hears something that they like or hears some music that they hadn't sought out before.”

Cook wants people to come lean into flower power.

“Come ready to hold hands and dance and take your shoes off,” he added. “Show up ready to have a good time and share in doing something good for the community, in so many different ways.”