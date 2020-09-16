Richland Library murals outside downtown Columbia branch commemorate Black Lives Matter

Amid waves of protests against systemic racism and police brutality this summer, cities around the country began commissioning and installing dramatic pieces of public art. It’s one of the many ways that municipalities and organizations have sought to show public support for the long-gestating social movement in the wake of recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Watching it all, Melanie Huggins, the executive director at Richland Library, saw an opportunity for her institution to do its part.

“I really wanted to do something to let the community, our Black staff, our Black colleagues, and our friends and neighbors know that they were important and that we were supportive,” she offers. “A lot of things were going on in other cities where they were putting ‘Black Lives Matter’ in [big] words on streets. I just thought that a visual representation, what [Black Lives Matter] meant to the community, done by Black artists from the community, might speak to more people.”

Working with city-backed nonprofit One Columbia for Arts and Culture, one of the library’s frequent collaborators, five Black artists were selected and asked to submit ideas or concepts for giant print banners to hang on the walls of Richland Library’s main branch on Assembly Street.

A committee composed of library staff, a loyal library customer and an artist from the community selected the two finalists from those five submissions.

The two pieces ultimately selected, graphic and multimedia artist Dogon Krigga’s SYNAPSE and Ija Charles’ Leap, both of which are now on display on giant 20’-by-30’ banners, one outside of the library’s plaza along Washington Street and one facing traffic headed downtown on Hampton Street, are suitably distinct.

Krigga’s piece is a collage of photographs and digitally-rendered images from the library’s Bicentennial Photograph Collection, sampling from the city’s visual heritage and rendering it with Afrofuturist possibility. Charles’ acrylic painting, by contrast, is a model of elegant simplicity, depicting a young child leaping high into the sky amid a backdrop of clouds both dark and colorfully bright.

“Leap was a representation of risk and taking action even when it can be scary,” Charles explains of her piece. “I just wanted to show that, no matter what obstacles we may face, it’s still worth the risk of backlash to make sure everyone realizes that Black Lives Matter and we as individuals deserve respect love and the same energy given to any other human being on this earth.”

Charles, who is a self-taught painter and emerging artist in the community, says she feels grateful for the Library’s support.

“For my work to be displayed on the Richland Library, it’s overwhelming happiness,” she shares. “My ultimate goal with my heart, even for the Black Lives Matter movement, is to inspire my people who reside in South Carolina. They have inspired me since I was young so to have my work [out there] for all to see and be inspired makes me so happy.”

As for the library itself, Huggins sees this public expression of support as part of a long-running ethos of the organization.

“We’ve been doing this work for a long time,” she posits. “I would say that the reason we started to do this kind of work at all is really because the library has always seen its role as bringing all points of view to the table, to champion the voices of the oppressed and marginalized has always been a part of what we do.”

“But it really kind of took hold after Mother Emanuel,” Huggins says, referring to Dylann Roof’s murder of nine Black parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015. “That is when we started training our staff to be facilitators of racial dialogue, and we’ve got about a dozen staff members that are trained facilitators. They know how to lead the community through dialogues on racial issues. We have been doing those in person, obviously pre-COVID, for a long time.

“This has historically been a part of who we are and, I think, really positioned us well to just maximize those gifts and talents and skills of our staff and do more.”

Huggins says Richland Library serves a model for other libraries across the country, but she emphasizes that it is important to build a culture within your organization first.

“Everybody wants to have these conversations now,” she admits, “but we’re like, ‘Well, you can’t just jump in right now, you have got to build up to it.’ You have to have these conversations with your staff and your organization, because you’ve really got to get your house in order before you can kind of jump out and take a lead in this.”