Review: USC's 'Tiny Beautiful Things' brings expert artistry, despite repetitive structure

"Tiny Beautiful Things" is a hybrid creation of warmth, wisdom, despair, forgiveness, consolation and redemption.

Presented at the University of South Carolina’s Longstreet Theatre, the play is alternately captivating and frustratingly static, but its message of love and survival is clear.

The title comes from author Cheryl Strayed’s suggestion that even in times of crisis or self-loathing when one might not think some tiny beautiful treat — her example is a purple balloon offered by a random little girl — is deserved, but one should embrace such opportunities for solace, even if just for a moment.

Strayed, best known as the best-selling author of the memoir "Wild," blogged anonymously from 2010 to 2012 as the voice behind the “Dear Sugar” advice column at The Rumpus, an online literary journal. A collection of her columns became a book, which was then adapted as a stage vehicle for herself by Nia Vardalos.

The production debuted in 2016, with the play taking on a call-and-response like structure. Through its 90-minute run time, querents ask questions about their life's issues and Sugar provides answers that grow increasingly introspective.

USC’s production benefits greatly from the artistry of guest director Maureen Heffernan and lead actor Jennifer Lucas O’Briant, who plays Cheryl/Sugar.

Four additional actors — undergraduate theater majors David Alexander and Alec Thorn and graduate students Shakori Jennings-Shuler and Constanza Pinela — comprise the remaining cast, each embodying a dozen or more correspondents and visitor’s to Sugar’s blog.

The result reminded one of a Greek chorus of voices, some coming from more easily-discerned individuals, and some representing the loud cacophony of online chatter and buzz.

Heffernan has wisely steered her actors toward subtle and nuanced characterizations based on personalities and emotions. Accordingly, a querent might identify as being middle-aged, yet the audience doesn’t need proof of that visually.

Whether it’s the original person reading from his or her letter, or a young actor recreating the original writer’s intent doesn’t matter. Instead, the eloquence of the words being spoken and the ideas being discussed take precedence.

Masks were worn by cast and audience alike in accordance with campus COVID-safety protocols, resulting in the occasional muffled line, and this effect wasn’t helped by the performance being done in the round, meaning that at any time each actor had his or her back to some part of the audience.

Of the four in the supporting cast, Thorn handled projection the best, but O’Briant as the protagonist was always easy to understand, seeming to project and enunciate with ease, mask notwithstanding.

O’Briant is a capable performer who has flown under the radar in recent years, turning in excellent supporting performances in Jake’s Women at Workshop Theatre and Christmas at Pemberley at Trustus Theatre, both in 2019.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is her show from start to finish, and she was more than up for the challenge.

As readers started to criticize Sugar for not being a credentialed therapist, Cheryl increasingly reached into painful parts of her own past to be able to share meaningful insight. As her character began to grow as a writer and human being, O’Briant became increasingly eloquent, empathetic and compassionate in her line delivery.

A climactic correspondence with a grieving father who enumerated his issues (“Twenty-one: How do I go on? Twenty-two: How do I become human again?”) was heartbreaking to hear as Thorn rediscovered the emotions contained within the original writer’s thoughtfully chosen words, but O’Briant’s facial expressions of sympathy and compassion — half-hidden as they were by a facial mask — were even more so.

The play’s one inherent flaw is its very nature, however. Ultimately, it’s a compilation of people reading letters aloud to one another. Someone asks a tough question, and Cheryl devises a clever answer. Someone asks something silly, and she responds with a quip. Someone asks a question with deeper emotional significance, and she delves deep with herself to find an appropriate answer.

Another question, another letter — rinse, lather, and repeat.

That static repetition caused the quick run-time of 90 minutes without intermission to seem much longer at some points, and I noticed a number of bobbing heads and drooping eyelids among the audience, my own included.

Scenic designers Ashley Jensen and Karl Dickey created an excellent rendition of a sunken living room where Cheryl/Sugar lived and worked, with fluorescent portals surrounding the space as if to symbolize the screens through which people connect. Lights, sound and costumes by Lawrence Ware, Danielle Wilson and Chelsea Retalic, respectively, were all well done.

My sense is that however proficient young actors may be at oral interpretation of written material, it’s rough to stretch that out and into a compelling full-length play, but Heffernan and her cast came awfully close. Any gripe I have would be with the structure of the material, and not the excellence of this local production.

Indeed, I’d love to see Heffernan return as a visiting teaching artist again, perhaps for a full semester or even a year, as it’s her creative vision that made the whole production come together effectively.

"Tiny Beautiful Things"

Nov. 17-19. $15-$22. Longstreet Theatre. 1300 Greene St. sc.edu.