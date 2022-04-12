Review: University of South Carolina's 'Romeo and Juliet' impresses behind stage, costume design

In the University of South Carolina’s production of the legendary “Romeo and Juliet,” universal themes of impetuous and forbidden love are accessible to nearly any audience. Meanwhile, its terrific stage and costume design liven the production beyond its inherent centuries-old appeal.
There’s the rivalry between the factions of Montagues and Capulets that complicates the love, and then the lines such as “parting is such sweet sorrow,” “that which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” and “a plague o(n) both your houses” are familiar and as impactful now as they were originally.
And that’s what visiting director Carolyn Howarth skillfully emphasizes: the script’s inherent entertainment value — youth in love, lots of sword fights — while never losing sight of its greater significance as a masterpiece of poetry and literature in the new production running at the University of South Carolina through April 15.
Howarth’s greatest triumph is in which lines and themes she has chosen for her cast to emphasize, wisely trimming the script down to a run time of about two and a quarter hours.
What’s left are vital plot points that might otherwise be lost in the author’s flowery verse: Romeo (Anthony Currie) actually crashes the Capulet party to meet Rosaline, the never-seen cousin of Juliet (Carly Siegel). Romeo’s friend Mercutio (Cameron Giordano) is on the guest-list as a relative of both the reigning Prince of Verona (Cady Gray) and Count Paris (Brendyn Hyslop) , the suitor endorsed by Juliet’s parents (Darion McCloud and Erica Tobolski.)
Juliet’s Nurse (Marybeth Gorman Craig) literally nursed her after her own daughter died, and has been much more of a parent to her than Lord and Lady Capulet, leading perhaps to Juliet’s rejection of their aristocratic traditions of arranged marriages and blood feuds.
And Friar Laurence (Dustin Whitehead) has been a lifelong friend, teacher and mentor to Romeo; his willingness to marry a couple who have known each other for perhaps 18 hours is fueled by his sudden realization of a legal and binding way to end the incessant warring between rival families.
By excising extraneous dialogue and obscure allusions, the director has successfully crystallized the script into what matters. Lawrence Ware’s lighting design helps tremendously, zooming in with tight focus as significant lines are spoken by actors who never once miss their placement.
Nate Terracio’s unit set is stunning, with beautiful faux marble floors, grand balconies and stairways, and stucco walls so realistic that bricks seem to be revealed underneath. Kristy Hall’s costume design is vaguely late-Victorian/early Edwardian, with a touch of steampunk tossed in.
Yet the tight trousers tucked into boots, tunics and jackets adorned with elegant brocade and piping, and the sumptuous fabric designs used for vests and inner linings of coats are not too far removed from the attire of earlier centuries, lending a timeless and visually appealing quality to most characters’ appearance.
A few variations from that look were less successful, however, with the Nurse’s costume shouting out Renaissance, Lord Capulet’s baggy checked suit and spats screaming 1920’s Chicago, and the Friar’s groovy yet humble threads suggesting a hippie priest from Woodstock whose knowledge of herbology goes beyond sleeping potions.
Accompanying music selection was cleverly chosen, featuring string arrangements of contemporary songs underscoring key moments: “Sweet Child o’ Mine” for tender scenes, rhythmic, aggressive cello renditions of “Kashmir” and “Whole Lotta Love” during duels, “Killing In the Name Of” after a murder, and snippets of “Enter Sandman” and “Come As You Are” scattered here and there.
Fight choreography by guest artist Geoffrey Kent was a highlight of the production, including just about the best stage punch I’ve ever seen, delivered by Carlos Turner as Montague servant Balthasar to Capulet servant Sampson (Sunni Greene.) Indeed, when Gregory (Aaliyah Broadwater), Tybalt (Asaru Buffalo), and Benvolio (Tiffani Brooks Hagan) join the fray, it seems as if a hundred people are fighting, and most of them are fierce women.
Greene in particular is a delight to watch as she stares down Mercutio, giving Giordano a wonderful opportunity for an ad-libbed “Whoa,” while Gray’s gender-blind Prince is a striking, assertive authoritarian presence on stage.
As sad, mad Mercutio, Giordano is perhaps the best at marrying the poetry of the Shakespearean verse with the realism of modern speech, although Hagan and Buffalo are right there with him.
As Juliet, Carly Siegel has a winning smile that could melt an iceberg, and is best in scenes that display her character’s giddiness and immaturity, as when she inquires as to the name of the stranger she’s just made out with, speculating that if he’s married, she will just die. I would love to see this actress in comic leads from Shakespeare’s canon, such as Beatrice, Viola or Rosalind. As Romeo, Currie excels in moments of extreme anger or grief, underplaying much of his romantic and expository dialogue.
Romeo and Juliet can easily be enjoyed for entertainment value alone, but the artistic excellence of director and cast deliver a viable rendition of one of the great works of literature.