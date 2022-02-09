Review: Trustus Theatre's 'tick, tick ... BOOM!' offers poignant look at creative struggle

One might think "tick, tick … BOOM!" would be the ultimate downer.
The autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson never found commercial success during its composer’s lifetime, and its thematic struggle of creative integrity versus practical compromise and economic reality is uncomfortable and all too familiar to many.
Yet the author’s whimsical observations on the greed and superficiality of the Reagan-Bush era, the catchy, bouncy score, and appealing characters whose motivations are easily identifiable and relatable caused the new show at Trustus Theatre to seem to me like a feel-good celebration of life and art — certainly a welcome respite in these current, troubled times.
The title represents “the sound of one man’s mounting anxiety,” according to protagonist Jon (Michael Hazin), once thought to be a promising young composer who now fears that he will “break the promise,” turning 30 without achieving artistic fame and fortune.
Set in 1990, the script vividly documents the materialism of the tail end of the yuppie era, and the pressure to make it by age 30 felt what Jon calls the “boomer juniors,” i.e. not the rebel Baby Boom generation fueled by protest in the '60’s and disco in the '70’s who closed out the '80’s driving BMW’s, but their much younger siblings who muddle through life in the shadow of their older peers.
Hazin has established himself as a master of eccentric character roles over the last decade, having memorably portrayed the outrageously flamboyant island chieftain Fighting Prawn in Peter and the Starcatcher, the Time-Warping Transylvanian henchman Riff Raff in “The Rocky Horror Show,” the murderous teen J.D. in “Heathers: The Musical,” and the groovy zombie-fighter Ash in the musical adaptation of “Evil Dead,” all at Trustus.
Here the actor has a chance to play sensitive romantic lead, showcasing impressive vocal skills and range on ballads such as “See Her Smile” and “Why,” the latter not a traditional love song but rather a reflection on a lifetime of good memories with his best friend.
Katie Leitner and Andrew Mullin play a dozen or more additional characters in Jon’s personal and professional life, but primarily embody girlfriend Susan, an aspiring dancer who gives lessons to rich children to make a living, and best friend Michael, who gave up acting in favor of an easy, lucrative corporate career in market research. Leitner’s operatic voice is featured in numbers such as “Come to Your Senses” — an earlier Larson composition from the show within the show that protagonist Jon is working on — while Trustus and Columbia newcomer Mullin not only sings well but gets plenty of laughs in vignettes as Jon’s dad-joke-telling dad and his brassy agent Rosa.
An accompanying four-piece rock band, led with customary panache by veteran musical director Chris Cockrell on keyboard, performs live on stage. Director Dewey Scott-Wiley successfully takes what could have been a sensitive soul whining about perceived failures in his life and makes every moment poignant and meaningful.
Much of the score calls for one singer to sing to the audience from a microphone or piano, or for simple duets that represent ordinary conversation; when more choreography is called for, however, Terrance Henderson provides movement for the performers that is appropriate for the characters, including vigorous, athletic clowning on “No More,” an ode to the joys of attaining a luxurious apartment after years of poverty.
Curtis Smoak’s minimalist set design features silhouettes of a city skyline, and several reversible panels that suggest either external facades of buildings, or interior walls of various locales. An elevated platform easily becomes the roof of a building with no more than a few attached rungs of a fire escape’s ladder, and subdued lighting from lighting designer Laura Anthony.
Costumes by Heather Gonzalez, especially those for Mullin’s corporate character Michael, are authentic and reminiscent of the era, while Jacob Olan’s sound cues for numerous telephone calls and the haunting, titular “tick…tick…” come right when and where they are needed.
Part of this production’s immense appeal for me was its universality. The trope of the struggling/starving artist and the theme of the artist’s journey have been popular for centuries, and they are found in Larson’s later work as well.
And while Larson initially performed this material as a musical monologue at the piano, clearly identifying himself as the protagonist Jon, this incarnation — redesigned for three performers by playwright David Auburn who graciously took only a credit as “script consultant” — ends at a pivotal moment in Jon’s life, which he describes as a “pre-midlife crisis.”
Not knowing the decision he will make, and being as clueless as he is as to whether things will work out or not, is a significant part of the work’s innate charm, and is crucial to that “feel-good” sensation I referenced above — along with two hours of peppy, instantly hummable melodies.