Review: Trustus Theatre's latest production feels just like old times — in the best way

It was just like old times.
A cozy, small and appreciative audience for an opening weekend performance of the musical comedy "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change," a cast of four veteran performers and a pre-show welcoming speech by Dewey Scott Wiley. Trustus Theatre’s one-time artistic director is back in that role on an interim basis while the Vista-based nonprofit continues its search for a new leader.
While the theater has often indulged in large-cast, socially conscious, award-winning Broadway spectaculars such as "Ragtime," "Evita," and "American Idiot" during the last decade, this current production represents a return to the intimate, charming, slightly naughty shows for which Trustus has also developed a reputation over the years.
"I Love You…" was a box-office hit for the organization in 2001 and 2002, and Robin Gottlieb from that cast now returns in the director’s chair, along with original choreographer Anita Ashley. The new ensemble includes long-time Trustus Company members Kevin Bush, Brittany Hammock, Katrina Garvin and Jason Stokes, the first three of whom were featured along with Gottlieb in 2019’s Company, which charted similar thematic territory through the comic ups and downs of modern relationships.
Joe DiPietro’s book and lyrics takes the audience through a series of comedic vignettes, most accompanied by a lovely score from Jimmy Roberts, as the four actors assumed multiple roles, embodying familiar “types” (for example, the recent divorcee about to re-enter the dating world, the football “widow,” the jubilant new parent, and any number of singles with low-self-esteem.) Over the course of two hours including intermission, the life cycles of love, romance, sex and marriage were explored, from first date to old age.
Thanks to Gottlieb’s steady directorial hand and some inspired casting, the action was fast-paced, the timing impeccable, and the characterizations spot-on.
Highlights included the country-tinged “Always a Bridesmaid,” with Hammock as a jaded veteran of “too many weddings, too many dresses,” and featuring some inspired rhymes, such as one gown that was velourish, worn for her friend Dolores, which “made me look kind of whorish,” and another which paired “taffeta” with “laugh at ya.”
Another bright spot was the beauty of Garvin and Hammock’s harmonies as they lamented a serious “single men drought” while enduring overbearing dates, followed by a macho rebuttal from Bush and Stokes, defending their crude behavior with “Why? ‘Cause I’m a Guy.”
The title notwithstanding, most of the play’s 20+ scenes celebrated rather than condemned romance and commitment, with Garvin wistful as a young woman about to take a relationship to the next level on “I Will Be Loved Tonight,” and Bush and Hammock adorable as two geeks who each think the other is out of their reach on “A Stud and a Babe.”
Included along the way were plenty of topical references to popular culture past and present, including mentions of the WonderBra, Nintendo, loofahs, the vegan lifestyle, less-than-welcome text messages and their accompanying photos, and even Mary Tyler Moore’s iconic hat-toss from the opening credits of her television series. These served as neat reminders to the audience that the characters presented on stage were part of “our” world.
Musical Director Randy Moore led the accompanying band on piano, and seemed elated as he played songs that were often more musically complex than their subject matter. Greg Apple on drums and Chris Gardner on electric bass provided support, while Erin Bain contributed multiple keyboard effects including the sounds of flute, clarinet, saxophone, strings, and guitar.
Curtis Smoak’s scenic and lighting design were just what the material demanded, with three different levels plus the stage creating a nearly infinite number of acting areas in which a few prop chairs or tables immediately suggested living rooms, bedrooms, and restaurant interiors. Steps, railings, staircases and doorways completed the effect, establishing real-world locales without any overly specific design concept.
Head microphones were almost invisible and decidedly unobtrusive, and there was no screeching feedback when performers moved in close to each other, a challenge on occasion for Trustus in the past.
Concessions to COVID were evident. While the cast performed mask free — staff informed me that all had been vaccinated — the front row was left vacant, thus ensuring some safe social distance from the audience. Additionally, only 60 to 70 percent of the seats were sold, allowing for couples and family groups to sit together comfortably, with empty chairs to either side. Audience members were asked to remain masked, but were allowed to bring their beverages to their seats. The theater’s famed bowls of complementary popcorn, however, were saved for another, safer day.
Twenty years ago, only a few months after the 9/11 tragedy, a critic from The State newspaper wrote “In troubled times like these, an excellent choice for an evening's entertainment is a sassy satirical revue, and Trustus Theatre has found the perfect choice with 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.'”
The times may remain troubled, but the antidote remains the same.
”I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”
Showings Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 23. $30-$35. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. trustus.org