Review: Trustus Theatre's 'First Date' is a light escape from the troubles of the world

In a summer theater season teeming with kid-friendly programming, "First Date" at Trustus Theatre seems like a refreshing cocktail enjoyed by adults at happy hour: quickly and easily consumed, providing a nice break from the troubles of the world, as well as an opportunity to reflect on deeper themes in a light-hearted way.

Austin Winsberg's script documents, in real time, the comic ups and downs of two attractive but ostensibly mismatched millennials on a seemingly doomed blind date. Thanks to appealing leads who are determined to flesh out stock characters, and strong support from an ensemble of five outrageous scene-stealers, the production surpasses the familiarity of the material. In what could have been a Hallmark movie set to music becomes an entertaining entry in a recent string of Trustus shows that have focused on connections.

As Aaron (Michael Hazin) and Casey (Brittany Hammick) try to connect, lively musical numbers, from composers Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, address all the expected roadblocks and obstacles, with titles including "First Impressions" and "The Awkward Pause" detailing each expected misstep.

Part of the show's charm derives from the way these songs seem to spring from the minds of the couple, with four random restaurant patrons and a waiter functioning as a chorus, but also morphing into multiple characters from the central duo's past: toxic exes, less than helpful relatives and overly concerned buddies who act out the insecurities and misgivings running through Aaron's and Casey's heads.

It's a cute gimmick, reminiscent of everything from the musical vignettes in last fall's "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" at Trustus, to the song "Been A Long Day" from the vintage 1960's Broadway musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," in which a third party similarly details what a young couple is really thinking. It’s a gimmick, but the gimmick works.

As Aaron, Michael Hazin — outstanding in previous edgy, over-the-top roles like "The Rocky Horror Show's" Riff Raff and "American Idiot's" Saint Jimmy — successfully creates his most challenging character yet: a nice, normal sympathetic schlep. While the actor incorporates plenty of physical comedy worthy of Peter Sellers' Clouseau, ultimately Aaron is an everyman, unlucky in love due in part to his own unassuming nature.

Brittany Hammock rises to the challenge of making Casey the opposite of Aaron yet still likable to the audience. She's more jaded, more acerbic, less straight-laced. Yet in a revealing solo, "Safer," she admits that she's had to develop a hard shell for survival.

While the "opposites attract" trope is a reliable tool, Hazin and Hammock find a nuanced way to suggest that despite their ostensible personas — the uptight Wall Street finance guy and the Bohemian art gallery staffer — they're actually not so dissimilar. A random line about their mutual enjoyment of the 90's sci-i TV series "Quantum Leap" implied to me that beneath Casey's punkish jacket and ripped jeans and Aaron's conservative suit are probably two kids in the chess club whose professional and romantic lives went in vastly different directions.

Each of the supporting cast gets to shine in at least one specific role. Trustus stalwarts Robin Gottlieb and Kevin Bush — who would have been playing the lead roles had this show been done ten years ago (and perhaps still could) — are enjoyable as Casey's concerned sister and a sassy waiter with lounge singer aspirations respectively.

Jacob Wilson chews the scenery as Casey's histrionic BFF, determined to rescue her with a phone call about some emergency. Jonathan Monk fleshes out the stock "buddy" role as Aaron's friend Gabe, providing plenty of advice, some good (as in "don't talk about your ex Allison on a first date, and don't idealize memories of that ex when she was bad for you") and some not so much (as in "don't order a salad because it will make you look like a sissy"). Rachel Mitchum proficiently portrays Allison in a number of flashbacks, always ready to slink alluringly back into Aaron's consciousness.

Director Dewey Scott-Wiley employs precision timing to ensure smooth transitions from the real time of the date to the fantastical musical numbers that spring from the thoughts of Aaron and Casey. Brailey Johnson and Shaun Morehead are credited for choreography, and while there's not a lot of dance in the show, movement is essential.

As the story progressed, I increasingly enjoyed spotting subtle tech collaborations, such as when Allison's name is dropped, and Mitchum instantly transforms into a predatory vamp, aided by seductive music from musical director Randy's Moore and perfectly timed light and sound cues from Kimberly Porth and Curtis Smoak respectively. Brandon McIver's scenic design accurately captures a generic restaurant interior, and cleverly allows Casey and Aaron to sit facing the audience.

While "First Date" pushes no boundaries and explores no new thematic material, its sincerity and charm are apparent, making the musical a nice way to spend a summer night.