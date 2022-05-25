Review: Town Theatre's 'Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical' offers grim take on the duality of man

The names Jekyll and Hyde have entered our collective cultural consciousness as both horror tale characters, and as a reference to a split personality. Setting such dark material to music might seem like the punchline of a bad joke, but “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical” — running through May 28 at Town Theatre — manages to capture the story’s inherent subtext, as a grim speculation on the duality of man.

As portrayed by Billy Bishop, the noble Jekyll is both an idealistic crusader, and a suave and appealing romantic lead; transformed via science into the evil Hyde, Jekyll falls victim to his own darkest instincts and desires, the very thing he was attempting to cure.

Director Jamie Harrington's loving revival of this 32-year-old Tony nominee emphasizes both tragic and romantic aspects, exploring the metaphysics of human nature while still delivering plenty of vocal and visual delight.

Based on a 19th century novella by Robert Louis Stephenson, the author of beloved works such as "Treasure Island" and "A Child's Garden of Verses," this stage adaptation by composer Frank Wildhorn and lyricists Leslie Bricusse and Steve Cuden seems to emulate the neo-operatic style of shows such as "Phantom of the Opera and "Les Miserables."

Thankfully, the director has assembled a cast with the vocal talent to reach the highest of notes, and sustain the richness of the score for the show's nearly two and a half hours.

Bishop portrays Jekyll not as a stereotypical mad scientist, but rather a would-be progressive reformer, eager to isolate mankind's baser instincts in a test tube. While accepted in society as an educated gentleman and man of science, Jekyll resents much of that society's pretension, and with an impending wedding to a proper lady, the noble doctor is all too aware of his unavoidable attraction to dive bars and the women found there.

As Hyde, Bishop uses neither makeup nor wig to create Jekyll's alter-ego, relying instead on body language and a raspy, "I'm Batman" vocal style, plus a wide-brimmed hat that often obscures his features. This is a wise choice by actor and director, defining Hyde as the result of dormant impulses and conscious decisions, rather than a helpless victim of some evil chemically-induced transformation. Indeed, the anguish so artfully portrayed by Bishop is mystifying to Jekyll's peers, but is clearly analogous to the throes of addiction for a 21st century audience.

Solid support, both vocal and dramatic, is provided by Bill Bentley and Tom Baldwin as Jekyll's best friend and his fiance's father respectively; they are backed by a proficient ensemble full of deep, mature male voices.

Musical director Amanda Hines skillfully utilizes the cast's vocal strength in more than two dozen numbers, most of which are melodically lovely, and soar with operatic elegance and grace. Much dialogue is sung rather than spoken, and thankfully every word is clearly understood.

Hines's greatest creative triumph, however, is evident in songs performed by the female leads. Patrician Emma (Ashley Alvarado, who shares the role with Alex Carrico) is at all times the epitome of the innocent maiden, while Lucy (Cortlin Collins, alternating with Hannah Thompson) is the proverbial sympathetic sex worker with a heart of gold.

Each is attracted to Jekyll for different reasons, and the earnest intensity of their vocals is at times heartbreaking. The show's highlight — in a score filled with pretty tunes — was the song "In His Eyes," where Alvarado hit high operatic notes, but was matched by Collins with the sultry lower tones of a jazz singer.

Collins has played plenty of ingenues in her Town career, but her performance as Lucy is outstanding, channeling both the allure and pathetic desperation of Miriam Hopkins, who played a similar character in a 1931 screen version. Indeed, director Harrington has captured much of that film's erotic subtext and complex philosophical musings.

The set is a departure from scenic designer Danny Harrington's customary ornate style of stately lunettes and faux-marble columns for period pieces; instead, rugged, rough-hewn beams suggest the taverns and brothels where most of Hyde's escapades transpire, as well as representing the confines of Jekyll's gloomy lab, stashed away perhaps in some dusty garret above his posh residence.

For scenes reflecting London society, bits of nicer furniture or set dressing are quickly wheeled in, but clever lighting design focuses attention on the actors and not background props. Harrington has often used lighting with great creativity, but here, tightly focused spotlights zero in on important moments, and an excellent shadow effect illuminates Jekyll's struggle with his dark side.

Janet Kile's costumes are opulently and accurately Victorian, while Tracy Steele's choreography is appropriately subdued, given the thematic content of murder and mayhem. Still, an unscripted pas de deux performed by Steele with Elizabeth Kinney is an excellent addition to one song, giving a visual representation of the yearning found in the lyrics.

"Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical" isn't really a horror story, although we see brief moments of Hyde's serial murder spree. And while the subject matter is dark, it's the emotional longings of the characters that resonate long after we see the sensational transformation from good to evil.

"Jekyll and Hyde"

Through May 28. Various times. Town Theatre. 1012 Sumter St. towntheatre.com. 803-799-2510.