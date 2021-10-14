Review: Part one of 701 CCA's biennial finds the pulse of SC's diverse art scene strong

A physician takes a patient’s pulse to tell how well the heart is working. In the world of the arts, there is an equivalent with large-scale juried exhibitions.

They are often scheduled every two years, and assess the health of the contemporary arts. In Columbia, the 701 Center for Contemporary Art has held their biennial exhibition since 2014, and each biennial is an effort to survey and gauge the vitality of work happening in studios across the state. This year’s biennial is divided into two parts, each showcasing the work of twelve artists, with the first running until Nov. 14 and the second part from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.

The first iteration is an assemblage that reflects the diversity of genre that has been the hallmark of past biennial exhibitions: painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, video and an ever-evolving variety of mixed media.

Among the many resonant works in the current show are a video and four digital prints by Columbia-based independent filmmaker Roni Henderson-Day; each of her pieces is a tribute to the gestural grace that humans can sometimes master.

The two-screen video features, for example, white-garbed dancers on one side and hands and feet in motion on the other. The photos portray much the same joy and beauty that can be found in the Black body in motion, including the frozen image of a dreamy-eyed male figure whose raised left arm forms a diagonal that parallels the frayed basketball net above him and a stop-motion shot of a bearded man who appears to levitate above a forest floor.

While Henderson-Day contemplates the body as a receptacle of the soul, Morgan Kinne, a Charleston artist whose work has been featured before at the CCA, continues his exploration of domestic architecture, particularly the often handmade “vernacular” structures that reflect the culture of a specific region.

Buildings are, of course, an extension of those who build them, but they also conjure up dreams of shelter and sanctuary. Kinne’s large-scale work, the centerpiece of the current exhibition, presents three triangular forms of found wood and metal perched on wooden poles like Indonesian stilt houses raised above bodies of water to circumvent the tides. Despite their seemingly precarious balance, they offer the hope of stability in circumstances that are anything but.

Two objects with wood at their core are what Charleston artist Michael Webster playfully refers to as examples of a “mechanical contraption with no clear function or a DIY mistake.” With “Satellite,” Weber attached crystal tableware with threaded rods to a fracture utility pole. The result is something akin to a homemade Sputnik that crash-landed on the gallery floor.

The fragile glass goblets and bowls that bristle the surface of its wall-mounted counterpart entitled “Signal” could never match the receptive power of the typical satellite dish. But that is not the artist’s intention. Webster’s goal is whimsical bemusement.

Political engagement is perhaps the mission of Coker College professor emerita Jean Grosser. The artist offers the visitor a mixed media bas-relief entitled “Life and Death,” with a muslin mask hanging on the left side of a wooden plaque and a bullet in a gothic frame enshrined on the right. The mask is captioned “instills fear,” and the bullet is labeled “expresses freedom.” What kind of world are we living in, the artist seems to be asking, where masks are demonized and bullets are glorified?

Manipulated photography is featured in works by both Brent Dedas and Jennifer Leigh Bonner. Dedas, who hails from Greenville, is exploiting unexpected artistic collaborators: honeybees that he allows to interact with the surface of sun-print paper to produce large-scale abstract cyanotypes. Through a combination of painting and photo collage, Bonner, who teaches at USC Upstate, creates fanciful composite compositions that invite the viewer to explore improbable landscapes.

Those who remember the masterful ceramics of Spartanburg-based artist Valerie Zimany, whose 2020 show “Blossoms” graced the CCA gallery in 2020, will welcome the chance to reexamine the 13 pink-glazed disks with their press-molded sprigs and handmade florals that cover a single gallery wall, each possessed of a beauty that teases us to touch.

Compelling surfaces are also the trademark of another returning artist, Charles Clary. In the 2019 biennial, we were similarly mesmerized by the Conway artist’s ornately framed constructions made of layers of hand-cut paper that beg excavation, if not by hand at least by eye.

One welcome difference between the first “pulse-taking” eight years ago and this year’s survey of South Carolinian creativity is the diversity we find not only of art form but also of artist.

There are the delicate, eye-catching, watercolor figural studies by Asian American artist Huan Vida LaPlante, energetic oil and acrylic portraits that artist Malik Greene creates as a reflection of the vitality of Charleston’s African American community of which he is a part, and mixed media wall hangings — found photographs woven into cotton yarn — that speak of the multi-generational strengths of Rachel De Cuba’s Latin American heritage.

In the hearts of the artists represented in the first half of this year’s biennial, the pulse is strong.

South Carolina Biennial Part One

Oct. 7 - Nov. 14. Free, $5 donation suggested for non-members. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whaley Street. 701cca.org.