Review: Part 2 of 701 CCA's biennial showcases SC artists at the top of their craft

A major takeaway from Part two of the 2021 CCA Biennial might very well be that the 12 artists whose work is currently on view are at the top of their game in both medium and intention.

Consider, for example, two artists who have chosen to work in paper, one to construct elaborately detailed paper sculptures and the other to create large-scale installations. Recycling is paramount for both Columbia artist Flavia Lovatelli and Larry Merriman, who hails from Hartsville.

Initially noteworthy for her handmade garments that she labeled “trashion” because they incorporated fabric fragments that many might have discarded, Lovatelli has more recently cast her eye on the rehabilitation of junk mail, constructing works of mesmerizing intricacy from strips of recycled paper.

Echoing the shapes of bristling sea creatures and other inhabitants of some fantastical coral reef, Lovatelli’s sculptures are the vehicles by which waste is transformed into art.

Working on a much larger scale is Merriman, who also repurposes junk mail — in this case, the envelopes with glassine windows that he has collected over a period of two years. Merriman used them to weave a set of hangings currently suspended from the gallery ceiling in parallel formation.

Visitors can thus walk between the two and experience the installation “Eight and a Half by Eleven,” marveling at how the light permeates the semitransparent apertures of these envelopes that once held invoices and a variety of printed solicitations.

Junk mail is thus repurposed in both scale and intention to become the setting for an immersive experience.

Matching Merriman’s piece in scale is the work of one of two fabric artists in this year’s biennial, Columbia-based Jordan Sheridan, whose woven structure entitled “Mother” hovers over one corner of the gallery space like a multi-colored spider web.

The “web” in question, however, is not the customarily symmetrical product of the typical arthropod. Sheridan’s tangled installation is meant to resemble, in the artist’s own words, the “stretching, fragmenting, shifting” nature of the relationship between mother and child.

Visitors cannot resist walking under and through the fibrous mass, which is alluring, in part because of the vibrant colors and the hammock shapes sometimes achieved by the draping of the fibers. The piece can also send off danger signals, due to its sections of seemingly impenetrable entanglement.

The other fiber artist of note is Susan Lenz, whose one-woman show at City Art in 2019 I referred to in an earlier review as a study in “stitched architecture,” because they use quilted fabric pieces as the building blocks of elaborate constructions.

The three pieces in the current exhibition incorporate found objects, such as keys, belt buckles, eyelets, and hinges, stitched onto cloth in radiating patterns that resemble mandalas or the roadmaps of a person’s spiritual journey through life.

Although outnumbered by examples of mixed media, painted works on canvas and board hold their own in this biennial survey of the best in recent South Carolina artistry.

As they enter the center, for example, visitors are first confronted by four paintings by Charleston-based artist Kristi Ryba. Also represented in the 2019 biennial, Ryba specializes in works of political satire cleverly formatted as medieval illuminations or early-Renaissance altarpieces.

Since 2016, Donald Trump and his often-controversial cohorts have been the focus of her attention in scenes wherein Trump himself is the object of worldly vice and speculative damnation.

Painted works with a similarly ironic edge are Quincy Pugh’s “parade series,” inspired by what this Blythewood-based artist has witnessed regarding both the participants and onlookers at the annual South Carolina Veterans’ Day festivities.

“Fading Barriers” features a mixed-race sidewalk crowd positioned along the parade route, one celebrant waving a sun-bleached Confederate battle flag, apparently oblivious to the fact that his banner represents the dissolution of the union for which modern veterans have fought and died.

The oil painting entitled “I Too Sing America” focuses on three aged Black veterans, waving small flags of our country, which has not always accorded them the honor that their sacrifice warrants.

Videography and photography are attractively represented in this second part of the 2021 biennial as well, by Isaac Udogwu of Columbia.

Like other artists that one can categorize under the Afrofuturist label, Udogwu has created a four-minute piece of digital animation and three still photographs that make reference to past incarnations of the African experience, such as the ritual practices of the Nubian pharaohs.

More than that, they also speculate about what the future may hold for those of African lineage. The imagery blends the terrestrial with the celestial in keeping with the best sci-fi practice.

Part two of the CCA Biennial offers visitors stellar examples of some of today’s most vibrant and vital visual genres.

South Carolina Biennial Part Two

Through Dec. 23. Free, $5 donation suggested for non-members. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whaley Street. 701cca.org.