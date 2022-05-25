Review: Explore an unknown land in Columbia artists' 'Terra Incognita'

Rare is the opportunity to explore new lands. Until June 12, however, visitors to the 701 Center for Contemporary Art can follow in the figurative footsteps of great figures of the Age of Discovery by circumnavigating a constructed landscape composed of found materials, or materials not typically used in art, both visual and auditory.
Entitled “Terra Incognita,” the multi-object installation takes up the full gallery space. What confronts visitors as they explore the exhibition is an abstracted environment that feels both alien and oddly familiar. The collaborative brainchild of the University of South Carolina's visual artist Naomi Falk and sound artist Greg Stuart, the work includes thirty pyramidal forms built of two-by-fours; each represents a mountain or elevated land mass.
Suspended from the top, stretched between, surrounding, or pooled beneath these wooden structures are shredded fabrics, mostly gray and blue, that are the imaginative equivalents of bodies of water, such as cascades, rivers, and subterranean pools.
The fabric elements, made up mostly of reused denim, serve to delineate the meandering pathways through the installation, helping visitors navigate their way through the constructed topography.
Augmenting each journey is a sound collage piped through about a half dozen discs, each suspended in the center of some of the two-by-four pyramids. Emanating from these speakers are computer-generated sounds, snippets of meditation and sleep aid tapes, and the products of outdoor field recordings.
Echoing through “Terra Incognita” are gentle female and male voices that urge visitors “to have a beautiful night,” to “enter a drop of water,” or to “expand into the universe.” These comforting messages are offset by seemingly random electronic sounds and voiced snippets from the world of nature.
This audio collage provides a tense overlay to this interactive experience, offering both comfort to the listener and injecting an element of chaos.
The layered sounds underscore the visual message, which is also reinforced by the white cloth squares that crown some of the wooden peaks, themselves emblems of surrender.
Such visual and auditory cues send a single message: don’t be lulled into a state of complacency regarding the land that is under our stewardship. Our world is under threat by both manmade action and inaction regarding climate change.
If I had to quibble with the disposition of this site-specific installation, I would suggest some further manipulation of the gallery environment to lend a more compelling context to the work. The translucent coverings of several of the windowpanes have been removed to cast more concentrated beams of outdoor light on the gallery floor, but that effect was muted on the day of my visit due to the overcast sky.
Perhaps if the walls had been painted a somber color and if the overhead lamps had been extinguished and each imaginary promontory spotlighted, the visitor’s immersion in the experience could have been more focused.
A second limitation of the gallery environment offers no solution. There is nothing that can be done with the building’s structural steel beams, fixed forms in the middle of the gallery space; they unfortunately serve, in this case, to interrupt the large-scale work’s visual and navigational flow.
Still these limitations largely don’t distract. By inviting others to investigate a constructed environment that is both physical and psychological, both artists hope that we will heed the warning sights and sounds they offer around us before it is too late.
"Terra Incognita" Found Sound Workshop with Greg Stuart
May 28. 3 p.m. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whaley St. 2nd Floor. 701cca.org