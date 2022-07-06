Review: Columbia Musem of Art's summer shows linked by color and form

COLUMBIA — When most people think of French Impressionism, color comes to mind. At the height of the movement’s influence in the late-nineteenth century, the biggest takeaway noted by observers of the works of Claude Monet and other principal proponents was the use of bright colors to delineate form.
Color is also the principal element that unites both of the big summer shows at the Columbia Museum of Art: “In the Shadow of Monet: Giverny and American Impressionism” and Amanda McCavour’s “Bright Little Day Stars.”
Taking up the principal first-floor gallery space, the show on American Impressionism offers a glimpse of the work of artists from our country who flocked to Giverny, the home of Monet located in France, who was arguably the most influential French painter of his time.
The current exhibition features the work of over fifty American creatives who came under his spell as some lingered in the small village outside Paris for years.
One such artist was Theodore Earl Butler, who ended up marrying Monet’s stepdaughter in 1892 and lived at Giverny intermittently for the remainder of his life.
His painting “The Wind and the Sun” in the current show offers ample evidence of the master’s influence. In short daubs of bright green, yellow and blue, Butler depicts flowering trees, their branches agitated by a breeze that triggers a cascade of blossoms.
The painting has all the principal hallmarks of Impressionism: The loose, seemingly spontaneous application of pure, largely unblended color achieves a light-filled image of the natural world.
Although the current exhibition has many other examples of what one might consider the traditional Impressionist style, including the waterlily-focused landscapes of Blondelle Malone, those Americans orbiting around Monet in Giverny also experimented with subjects and styles not normally associated with the French master.
The current show contains, for example, a shadow-dominated “October Moonrise” by Louis Paul Dessar, who probably never totally escaped his early attraction to the dark colors and soft forms of the Barbizon School, an art movement towards realism in the early to mid 1800s.
The show also contains a masterful charcoal portrait by John Singer Sargent, whose visit to Giverny in 1885 resulted in a bond between him and Monet. Always facile with a brush, Sargent was most likely drawn to Monet’s fluid mark making.
From the galleries devoted to assorted American Impressionist painters, visitors move to two spaces currently inhabited by site-specific installations by Toronto-based textile artist Amanda McCavour.
As is the case with sun-filled Impressionist works, both “Pink Field, Blue Fog” and “Bloom” exhibit a reliance on color to help define form. In the former, the artist stitches in water-soluble fabric poppy-shaped vessels in variations of pink and disks of white and blue.
Once the fabric is dissolved and the stitched form is all that remains, the myriad sewn “blossoms” and sky fragments are suspended from the ceiling, creating a field of floral shapes over which hover a panoply of firmament-affirming circles.
Visitors can wander through the installation or slide their bodies under the hanging elements in emulation of lying in a field of flowers and gazing up at the sky. The “Bright Little Day Stars” referenced in the poem and the installation’s title, “To the Flowers,” by Martha Lavinia Hoffman thus cradle the reclining viewer in their colorful embrace.
A very different spectacle confronts those who enter the second gallery where the walls are painted black to highlight the floating bouquet of circular, wire-fashioned shapes in reflective blues, pinks and purples.
Circling this colorful galaxy of spirograph-inspired shapes, visitors cannot help but be reminded of the often-mathematical but nevertheless organic intricacies found in the natural world.
Both of the McCavour installations echo the flickering experiments in color and light that can be found in the compositions of American Impressionism. One would be hard-pressed to find two more complementary exhibitions.