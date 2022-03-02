Review: A 'genius' tale of two sculptors at the Columbia Museum of Art

What do a 19th century French sculptor and a 21st century Pakistani-American mixed media artist have in common?

At first blush, there would appear to be no rationale for the curators at the Columbia Museum of Art to showcase concurrently the seemingly disparate work of these two creatives. Therein lies the genius of pairing Auguste Rodin and Anila Quayyum Agha.

Regardless of their acquaintance with each artist’s body of work, visitors to the first-floor galleries are sure to come away from the experience with a greater appreciation for two factors that link the aesthetic vision of both Rodin and Agha — light and movement.

It has long been an axiom of art historians that Rodin revolutionized the branch of the visual arts that we call sculpture, particularly in its figural incarnation. Prior to the early 20th century, most 3D depictions of the human figure were idealized and largely decorative. Rodin introduced naturalism to the art form, creating figural pieces that were truer to life and more reliant on emotional content.

Texture is something that mattered to Rodin, and it is no surprise that the four galleries devoted to this impressive show are peppered with warnings not to touch the forty bronze sculptures on display. Visitors may feel compelled to reach out and make contact with the artist’s sensuous surfaces. Because he worked in candlelight and later flickering gaslight, Rodin was very conscious of the play of light on the surface of his sculptures, which have been sometimes described as rough or even jagged.

The way the characteristically uneven surfaces of his sculptures capture the light — an effect amplified by the artist’s attention to patination when his clay models were eventually translated into bronze — appears to set the figures in motion. This effect of nascent energy is especially evident in “St. John the Baptist Preaching” and “The Walking Man,” both displayed in the show’s introductory gallery.

The curators of the current exhibition are to be applauded for the placement of the pieces, from the mostly small-scale works in the first three galleries to the monumental, larger-than-life component sculptures from the “The Burghers of Calais” (1884-95) featured in the final space. Disengaged from their customary six-part configuration, each figure can now be approached from a variety of angles, providing a close-up opportunity to appreciate Rodin’s mastery of naturalistic pose and emotionally expressive gesture.

By confronting each figure separately and on such a scale, one can comprehend more fully how the artist has succeeded beyond expectation in depicting the heroism of sacrifice — the real-life burghers of the 14th century volunteered to represent their besieged French town and face what they anticipated as their public execution at the hands of the English King Edward, III.

From the Rodin exhibition, visitors enter Anila Quayyum Agha’s “Let a Million Flowers Bloom.” Once again, light and movement are paramount in the two gallery spaces illuminated by the artist’s large-scale steel sculptures: the floor-set, gabled structure in the center of “This is NOT a Refuge” and the cube suspended from the ceiling in “All the Flowers are for Me.”

Both geometric pieces feature laser-cut perforations, which, when lit from within, cast intricately shaped shadows on the walls, ceiling, and floor. Upon entering each space, visitors are immediately immersed in richly patterned environments. At first, the designs appear fixed, but we soon discover that our own movement in the space sets the shadows in motion and thereby alters the physical surroundings for ourselves and others.

A native of Lahore, Pakistan who moved to this country some thirty years ago and currently holds the position of Morris Eminent Scholar in Art at Augusta University, Agha has intentionally created immersive works that question our collective tendency to think of our world in terms of polarities, such as light and dark or open and closed. Experience cannot be broken down so easily into these facile dualities, Agha argues, and individual agency — our ability to reshape our world — cannot be so easily dismissed.

The programming attendant upon these two exhibitions has been marketed under the title “Rodin + Agha: Two Sculptors. Two Radiant Visions.” Considering how light animates the work of both artists, no more appropriate label could have been devised.