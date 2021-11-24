Review: "30 Americans" at Columbia Museum of Art celebrates lineage, universal truths

Novelist Percival Everett, who was raised in Columbia, lamented more than once the tendency to pigeonhole his work in the African American section of most bookstores.

“Why can’t I be seen simply as an American writer?” he would ask.

Everett would surely applaud the label attached to the current traveling exhibition showcased at the Columbia Museum of Art. On the road now for over a decade, “30 Americans” celebrates the creativity of thirty contemporary artists who have made significant contributions to our collective national vision.

Their African lineage is just one aspect of their creative output, which also tackles issues of gender and sexuality and reflects the wide range of genre experimentation that marks this point in the history of art.

Out of approximately 300 works from the Miami-based Rubell Family Collection, the CMA curators have selected slightly more than 60 pieces that reflect the world as seen through a particular lens — in this case, the Black experience — but also contextualize those narratives within a universal frame.

One of the largest and most impressive pieces in the current show is by Kehinde Wiley, who garnered international attention in recent years because of his official portrait of former president Barack Obama, a National Portrait Gallery acquisition that is now on a national tour.

Measuring nine feet by nine, the “Equestrian Portrait of Count-Duke Olivares” is a fine example of the artist’s customary practice of taking a twenty-first-century individual — very often a person that he has just encountered on the street — and placing him or her in a situation previously inhabited by a figure in an Old Master painting.

In this instance, instead of Gasper de Guzman, right hand man of Philip IV of Spain, painted by Diego Velazquez in battlefield attire in 1636, we have a young African American man in a red hoodie looking over his left shoulder at the viewer and mounted on a white horse balanced on its hind legs.

In essence, Wiley has taken an average citizen of our time and elevated him to the status of a Spanish nobleman of Spain’s golden age. By granting him the traditional trappings of rank, a baton and a sheathed sword, the artist imbues his subject with a dignity perhaps denied him in his everyday life. In so doing, Wiley sends the message that context is everything.

Other standout pieces, both figuratively and literally, are the three mixed media sculptures by Nick Cave, best known as a dancer-turned-fabric artist. Crafted of fiberglass and metal overlaid with fabric, the “sound suits” in question fully encase the body not unlike African ceremonial costumes or Mardi Gras parade attire.

The wearer’s identity is thus camouflaged so that the viewer is denied the possibility of judging the “suit” or the dancer within on the basis of race or gender or any other personally identifying trait.

Instead, it is the suit itself that takes center stage. In fact, periodically Cave has himself worn some of these fabric sculptures—he has fashioned around 500 to date—as performance attire, setting the “suit” in motion to provide both a visual and auditory experience.

The pattern and texture celebrated in Nick Cave’s work is also showcased in the twenty-one- piece set of lithographs on felt produced by noted photographer Lorna Simpson.

Her ”Wigs (Portfolio)” from 1994 calls our attention to what has long been a focus of African American culture, what award-winning University of South Carolina poet Nikky Finney has described as the “sweeping, stacking, locking, and soft methodical construction” of Black hair.

Frequently the most prominent adornment of a people longing desperately “to be seen” in a world that has long denied their personhood and worth, hair has often been a medium of self-expression for those of African lineage.

Yet, as Simpson makes clear by printing her images on felt, hair as well as the artificial follicles depicted in this multi-part work embodies, in the words of Nikky Finney, the “spiritual permission to touch.” The whigs thus serve to connect, both visually and tactilely, not just the members of a particular ethnic group but all people seeking to celebrate their own special beauty.

How fortunate that our capital city can play host to this important exhibition, which offers museum visitors a rare opportunity to engage with works of art that speak to this moment in our nation’s history, a time of sharp, often rancorous divisions. “30 Americans” emphasizes a universal truth, the fact that our separate stories are part of a collective American narrative.

"30 Americans"

Through Jan. 17. $10 admission, free for members. Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810.