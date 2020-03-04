Reborn in a new neighborhood, Tapp’s Outpost continues community-building mission

Step off Saluda Avenue in Five Points and into Tapp’s Outpost on a weekday afternoon, and you enter a buzzing community.

Part of the activity is construction work. Plans call for the arts center, which currently houses five studio spaces, to be expanded to include 12 by the end of the year, so there’s a lot of sawing and hammering underway.

But there’s also a steady stream of creative work.

At the front entrance is the Trade Station, where artists sell their goods. Down the adjoining hall, artists of every stripe ply different trades.

There’s Mary Catherine Kunze and her mom Sherrie, who comprise Uniquely MC. Both are busily cutting, threading or sewing as they make their offbeat handbags and bookbags.

In the next studio are Anton and Maxine, who craft their own modern brand of “minimal edgy handmade” clothing.

Next door is Tabitha Ott, a Claflin University art professor who crafts her own funky, witty and award-winning jewelry and art.

Her neighbor is Fairoozan Art, where – according to her website – the eponymous artist “makes different shapes from colored paper and glues them together to create amazing 2D/3D artworks.”

At the end of the hall is Ron Hagell, a painter/photographer/filmmaker whose art often combines all three talents. On display is the Hitchcockian Eka’s Window, an oversized 3-D apartment building whose windows give a video-enhanced glimpse into the private lives of the tenants.

All told, a very cozy setting — but also one slightly resembling an eccentric family that has fallen on hard times.

Last fall, Tapp’s Art Center had what was described as an amicable split with the owners of its original home: the bottom two floors of the Tapp’s Building on Main Street, a vast but aging husk of a former Columbia department store that required repairs more frequent and more costly than a DIY art and music venue could ever support.

Luckily, the organization had a moderately soft landing when Trae Judy, owner of The White Mule, offered a place next door.

For tenants, the change meant a period of adjustment. The 24,000-square foot Tapp’s Art Center housed some 30 studio spaces, with 45 artists who had to go looking for new homes.

But while difficult, Tapp’s Executive Director Caitlin Bright says the upheaval had some positive effects.

The relocation to Five Points “instigated people to continue the community that was created,” she reports. “So now there’s other studio places, there’s other art spaces. Our downscaling has been [affected by] the fact that there’s more supply, and so the demand that is growing now has more access points.”

Also, the move got more people thinking about the value arts bring to a community, Bright adds, which has been Tapp’s mission all along.

The strong community support — and a big-time funding boost in the form of a $40,000 grant given by the National Endowment for the Arts in January — leaves Bright and Tapp’s feeling optimistic about the future.

Free Times asks the executive director if the move, and the ensuing relief from having to use revenue to fix broken pipes, has led to fewer headaches.

“I know that it sounds obnoxious for me to say yes to that, as we sit in a building without walls and exposed wires, but the answer is yes,” she says. “We have a very defined vision of our operating ceiling and our pragmatic ability. We were constantly in flux over there because there was such a massive space.”

Also, on the plus side, Tapp’s regulars stayed loyal. Bright wasn’t expecting anyone to show up for last month’s First Thursday event — which already had a storm working against it. She was pleasantly surprised.

“We were packed,” she says. “It was great, and it was all familiar faces and a few walk-ins. It’s been really encouraging because people followed. The relationship with White Mule has been great and the music groups that we’ve worked with a lot have just seamlessly gone there and embraced that space.”

If the art exhibit opening this week at Tapp’s is any indication, the change to reduced circumstances has actually put Bright in a very, well, bright mood.

The title is Our Minikin Utopia, and local artists have been invited to create new work about their own idea of Nirvana. The show opens with the Outpost’s second First Thursday event, as the new location looks to extend the crowd it enjoyed as part of the monthly First Thursday on Main art crawls it participated in with its old home.

“The idea behind it was kind of a joke,” Bright admits. “For all intents and purposes, we should be scrambling and squirming because we’re in almost a 10th — no, well, less than a tenth — of the space we had. But it’s so much more serene and happy.”

Bright acknowledges that it’s still early, and that there’s still plenty of time for unforeseen problems.

“I’m not going to be chronically optimistic, but we’ll get there,” she says. “We’ll get closer than we would have alone. We want to figure out what the people want and seeing how we as a community can help each other get there.”

What: Our Minikin Utopia

Where: Tapp’s Outpost, 713 Saluda Ave.

When: Thursday, March 5, 7-10 p.m.

More: 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com