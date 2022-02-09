Prominent philosopher, academic Cornel West to speak in Richland Library online event

Prominent academic Cornel West, who is considered one of the preeminent thinkers on race and class in America, is speaking at an online event through Richland Library.

The 68-year-old philosopher will speak with University of South Carolina's Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Social Sciences Todd Shaw at the March 6 event. The event is billed as a "candid conversation with Dr. Cornel West" and will be free.

West is best known for his 1994 book "Race Matters" and is a prominent voice on left-wing politics, particularly class and its intersection with race. He's held appointments at Harvard University and Yale University, and is currently employed by the Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

In recent presidential elections, West has frequently advocated for candidate Bernie Sanders and been active in political causes throughout his career. He has also been involved with film at times, appearing in "The Matrix" film series and in multiple documentaries.

The event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 6 and more details about registration and more can be found at the Richland Library website.