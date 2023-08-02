Power List 2023: 30 people shaping arts, culture & food in Columbia

What is power? Is it the ability to get things done or get things built? Is it the ability to create a platform, or to create a funding pipeline? Maybe it's the ability to create something that takes on a life of its own?
Whatever your definition of "power," it's something that's undeniable and undefinable — it's the ability to make the world watch you, follow you and form an opinion about you.
This year's Free Times' Power List — compiled by the Free Times' staff — is an example of the ever-evolving, ever-stagnant forms of power that make Columbia a city of influence. We've included visionary fundraisers, activist artists, outspoken chefs and gutsy entrepreneurs — all people who wield power in their own unique way.
1. Susan Boyd
For more than a decade, the Boyd Foundation has used its wealth to spearhead visionary projects in Columbia and the Midlands. Susan Boyd sits at the helm of the family, whose foundation gives $6.5 million a year and owns more than $120 million assets. Boyd has overseen projects like the Boyd Plaza on Main Street, a wildlife sanctuary at the juncture of the Congaree, Broad and Saluda Rivers and the renovation of the Riverbanks Zoo’s reptile exhibit. In 2022, Historic Columbia opened the Boyd Horticultural Center at the Hampton-Preston Mansion Grounds, a culmination of a decade of work. Her family’s impact is so lasting on the city that Mayor Daniel Rickenmann declared March 9 “Susan Boyd Day.” An avid gardener, Boyd has remained active in Columbia society through the years, but it’s her commitment to enhancing Columbia’s arts, outdoors and cultural scenes that places her at the top of this year’s Free Times’ Power List.
2. Kristian Niemi
Niemi has been a mainstay of Columbia’s food and drink scene since opening Mr. Friendly’s in 1995. With West Columbia’s Black Rooster and Main Street’s Bourbon, Niemi’s carved out a niche in providing accessible, but upscale offerings. His latest venture, The Dragon Room, was highly anticipated when it opened in the Vista entertainment district. But the Army Veteran isn’t just known for his fun, engaging restaurants. He is an organizer for the Rosewood neighborhood’s Mardi Gras celebration and co-owns F2T Productions, an event company with the goal of supporting local farms, chefs and artisans.
3. The Middletons
The Middleton Family — Scott and his entrepreneurial children Sara and Greg — is a powerhouse force in the Columbia restaurant industry. They own more than five restaurants across the Midlands, many of which are located on Main Street. The family of restaurateurs is credited with revitalizing a portion of the Main Street corridor. Smoked, which sits in the 1600 block of Main Street, is one of the best restaurants in the city, earning accolades and a devoted customer base since opening in 2021. And after so many years in the game, their ideas aren’t languishing, they’re flourishing. This includes Peak Drift Brewing, a female-brewed craft beer facility on North Main Street that distributes beers across the state. They’re also expanding beyond their downtown base, with plans for a barbecue restaurant in Chapin. Though they’ve only been in the restaurant game about a decade, The Middletons have already made a lasting impact.
4. JoAnn Turnquist
Like the rest of the world, Columbia’s residents were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s where JoAnn Turnquist and the Carolina Community Foundation came in. Utilizing the One SC Fund, CCF distributed more than $4 million in relief funds to individuals and organizations struggling with basic needs. With Turnquist at the helm, the foundation has also helped support Columbia’s art scene with grant recipients including the Columbia Children’s Theatre, Columbia Museum of Art and the University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum. CCF’s Midland Gives! Program distributed $16 million in grants in 2022. Turnquist has ensured the foundation remains an active and vital member of the Midlands philanthropy community, valuing collaboration and community building to guide her leadership of the 39-year-old foundation.
5. Michaela Pilar Brown
Brown is one of Columbia’s most well-known artists, but to limit her to one identity would be doing the painter, and the city, a disservice. The multi-disciplinary artist took over the if ART Gallery space last year and is already using the Vista brick-and-mortar to uplift artists of color. She’s a consultant, a podcaster, a gallerist and former nonprofit leader. But more than her titles, it’s her work as a community builder, activist and outspoken advocate for artists, particularly those from marginalized groups, that sets her apart.
6. Phill Blair
Blair has been responsible for good vibes for nearly two decades in the Columbia area. A former co-owner of The Whig, the beloved dive bar that closed in 2022, Blair has been running WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia since 2019. WECO quickly became a spot for locals to haunt, offering dozens of brews and plenty of outdoor space on Meeting Street. The entrepreneur also plays a part in some of Columbia’s most well-loved events, including the Jam Room Music Festival and First Thursdays on Main. A stalwart of the Midlands’ food and beverage scene, Blair continues to be an outspoken force for fellow entrepreneurs and service industry professionals.
7. Robin Waites
As the president and CEO of Historic Columbia, Waites has transformed the preservation organization into one that not only restores and protects historic structures, but invests in community development, reframing history and advocacy — including a dedication to inclusivity of queer, Black and other marginalized communities. A dynamite fundraiser and community advocate, the Columbia native has helped usher in a new era of how the city values and interprets its own history.
8. Kim Jamieson Crafton
Crafton wears many hats. As the marketing executive for the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, she assists in the expansion of tourism and business development in the Midlands, encouraging locals to “fly with ease.” But most people might know Crafton from her time moonlighting as @EatinSC, a popular Instagram account dedicated to highlighting the state’s food scene. People might not know about her dedication to philanthropy and activism in the Midlands, to which she gives considerable time. Whether chowing down at Spotted Salamander or sharing July 4 recipes, Crafton is a leading voice in how Columbia eats, drinks and enjoys.
9. Tim Gardner
A master sommelier and filmmaker, Gardner is one of the restaurant professionals helping put Columbia’s food scene on the map. This year, Gardner’s spot, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, was nominated for Outstanding Hospitality at the James Beard Awards. Though the Main Street wine bar didn’t win -- Lula Drake was named a finalist -- it was a reminder to everyone in Columbia and beyond that Gardner’s team excels at providing an upscale, not stuffy, experience.
10. Sumner Bender
A former teacher and longtime board member of Trustus Theater, Bender has spent the last year revitalizing The Nickelodeon Theater after the blows dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the helm, Bender is leaning on commercial options to flush the indie theater’s coffers, so it has the chance to platform local artists and host events to the Midlands and its dedicated member-base. Her time as a board member, arts leader and teacher has allowed Bender to forge community partnerships and build a space to platform artists.
11. Debi Schadel and Tracie Broom
Need to spread the word about something? Need help building your brand? How about some help working out the social media algorithms? In 2010, Schadel and Broom founded the most dominant force in Columbia when it comes to communications: Flock and Rally. The firm has kept its steadfast hold on the marketing efforts of restaurants and other organizations throughout the city, all with a staff of nearly 20 employees. The visibility for organizations like the COMET, the State Fair, Experience Columbia and the University of South Carolina and more is still an invaluable asset in today’s attention-slim world.
12. Della Watkins
The Columbia Museum of Art has continued hitting its post-pandemic stride with Watkins at the helm. The museum settled into a sweet spot last year with a slate of rotating exhibitions, putting special emphasis on storytelling. Whether it’s “Bullets and Bandaids: A Veteran Anthology,” a series of stories and art inspired by S.C. veterans returning home from war, or the pottery and quilting of “Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation since 1973,” Watkins' museum has remained a strong player in the city’s cultural scene -- including an upcoming fashion exhibit that will feature Alexander McQueen and Ann Ray.
13. Nate Terracio
As executive director of the Koger Center for the Arts, Terracio is responsible for bringing in talent from outside city limits, and for fostering the burgeoning starlets already in our midst. A background in set and scenic design, with a resume of work that includes the Lincoln Center in New York City, Terracio brought home-grown knowledge and big-city know-how to the Koger Center. Since taking the helm in 2018, the University of South Carolina’s performing arts center has flourished beyond performing arts under Terracio’s direction, adding art exhibits and events along with big-name comedians and musical acts.
14. William Starrett
Starrett has long been a mainstay of Columbia’s art scene, performing, directing and choreographing Columbia City Ballet since the late 1970s. Only the second artistic director in the company’s 60-plus year history, Starrett has elevated the city’s dance scene to the national stage. During his 40-year tenure in Columbia, Starrett has given back in ways beyond the ballet — he’s one of the founding members of the AIDs Benefit Foundation of South Carolina and has received the Governor’s Award for the Arts.
15. Steve Cook
Cook’s a mainstay in Columbia, and an influential one at that. He’s owned one of the city’s longtime most popular fine dining spots, Saluda’s, for years after a stint as an employee, but Cook’s impact on Soda City extends beyond that. He’s been a key player in creating the overall vibe of Five Points, the city’s well-known college nightlife district, even serving as president of the nonprofit Five Points Association. Also appointed to the city’s Planning Commission last year, Cook has continued to play a part in revitalizing the neighborhood, believing the district has both an important local identity and a bright future.
16. Bobby Williams
A tycoon of Southern cuisine, Bobby Williams is the CEO and President of Lizard’s Thicket, a massive, decades-old Southern food restaurant that his parents started in the mid-’40s. The restaurant has multiple locations across the Midlands, despite having to close a few over the last few years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams once led the state’s Restaurant and Lodging Association, as the Board Chairman until 2022.
17. Chris Davis and Jon Sears
Whether you’re a local politician, a college student who loves the city’s bar scene or a young professional with a thing for rooftop bars, there’s a good chance you’ve been to (and enjoyed) a restaurant or bar from Chris Davis and Jon Sears. The duo are behind multiple Five Points bars, like Jake’s and The Cotton Gin, Main Street’s upscale rooftop bar and restaurant Hendrix, brunch restaurant and longtime sandwich shop No Name Deli.
18. Mark Rapp
If you know the Columbia music scene, you probably know Cola Jazz. Mark Rapp has created in it perhaps the most active and most dynamic live music organization in the city. Rarely does at least one bar, restaurant or venue in the area not have a show playing that night. Rapp, Cola Jazz founder, also bounced back in 2022 after a health scare, continuing to lead the organization and clinch his position as perhaps the city’s most recognizable face in jazz and live music.
19. Kelly & Brian Glynn
The husband-and-wife duo not only own Village Idiot, one of the city’s most popular pizza restaurants, they also met working at the original location in Five Points. Since then, the pair took over ownership and opened two other locations — one in Forest Acres and one in the Olympia neighborhood. This year, they announced they’d begin allowing the franchising of their pizza eatery, which has the possibility of adding them to the likes of regional franchises like Groucho’s Deli and Lizard’s Thicket. Their hard work paid off in 2022, when the duo was named to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s Hall of Fame.
20. Jessica Shillato
She opened a second location of her original restaurant and she was a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards. Suffice to say, Jessica Shillato had a busy year. The southern chef who ‘likes to make food nostalgic’ owns Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, which she started as a catering company in the late 2000s and then opened her Richland Street lunchtime cafe not long after. Shillato recently opened a second location of her cafe on Main Street in Columbia.
21. Rhonda Hunsinger
Hunsinger is the leader of the South Carolina Philharmonic, another one of Columbia’s largest cultural draws. The SC Philharmonic even turned a curse into something of a blessing last year. After pandemic forced the symphony to go virtual, it started a series of performances at atypical venues. Recognizing the success of the series, the symphony has made it permanent. Since then, Hunsinger’s leadership has helped ensure the abundance of fine art throughout the Midlands.
22. Harriett Green
For three decades, Green was the director of Visual Arts for the SC Arts Commission, a role that allowed her to platform and support artists across the state. Now, the maven of Columbia arts is a consultant and outspoken advocate for artists, galleries and creative expression.
23. Fat Rat da Czar
A prominent voice of activism in Columbia, rapper Fat Rat da Czar has also remained the most popular name in the local hip-hop scene. Now two years since the release of his album “Crucible,” Fat Rat fans anxiously await da Czar’s next project.
24. Brad Shank
One of the most popular options for family fun in Columbia is a night at Segra Park for a ballgame. Shank is in his second year at the helm of the Columbia Fireflies organization. Since taking the helm in 2015, Fireflies games have remained a standout as one of the city’s most reliable and affordable outings, growing sales and increasing the fan experience through themed nights and discount tickets. From Segra Park, Shank has also anchored the buildout of the Bull Street District.
25. Juliette Muller
Muller is responsible for making Columbia look good. As the CEO of Columbia Fashion Week, Muller puts on annual events and shows aimed at spotlighting South Carolina designers, models and stylists. With a background in corporate finance and entrepreneurship, Muller is expertly placed to leverage business interests to uplift the fashion and design community.
26. Greg Slattery and Sandra Moscato
Husband-and-wife duo Slattery and Moscato own the hip North Main Street coffee bar, Curiosity Coffee. They’ve brought Columbia into its sixth year of Trivia Tuesdays, vegan food trucks and plenty of events, including live concerts featuring local artists, and clearly hit a sweet spot at the intersection of the city’s coffee and music scenes.
27. Scott Burgess
Scott Burgess occupies an important niche in Columbia — quality German-style beer — at his longtime nomadic brewery, Bierkeller. In years past, Burgess set up a van with beer taps next to some of Columbia’s riverwalks and offered affordable brews, which he made in the Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company space, which has since closed. His operation will soon get its own permanent location when he opens a brewery, taproom and beer garden at the Canalside Lofts.
28. Aaron Hoskins and Sarah Simmons
Simmons and Hoskins don’t just get the nod for owning and operating restaurant-retail shop combo City Grit, Vista bakery smallSUGAR and Cottontown’s II Focolare Pizzeria. They get it for continued emphasis paying employees a livable wage (and for adding a wine bar and small plates restaurant to City Grit).
29. Emile DeFelice
Longtime farmer Emile DeFelice founded the weekly Soda City Market on Main Street alongside Bourbon and Black Rooster owner Kristian Niemi in 2005. With its average of 150 vendors, many of whom go on to open their own brick-and-mortar spots, the market is perhaps Columbia’s most recognizable Saturday morning to-do.
30. Javier Uriarte / Grant McCloskey
Uriarte has literally and figuratively cemented his place in the Columbia food and dining scene, from his part in opening Hendrix on Main Street to opening his own tapas restaurant, Ratio, in Elgin. At Ratio, Uriarte hosts many collaborative dinners, including the 2022 Columbia Food and Wine Festival kickoff dinner. McCloskey runs the restaurant’s bar program, which has won Free Times’ Best Of Columbia awards since opening in the middle of the pandemic.
News Power List 2023: USC still dominant in Columbia
Plenty of changes occurred across Columbia and the surrounding region over the last year. But the dominance of the University of South Carolina remains firm.
Competitive programs in major sports, especially football and women's basketball, create excitement and help drive the local tourist economy.
Meanwhile, the leadership of the university president sees USC hitting its stride as a leading educational and research institution in the state and region, as well as an unrivaled economic driver in its own right. And a vision for advancement means this legacy should continue.
As they did last year, three of USC's leaders landed in the 2023 top 10 of Post and Courier Columbia's annual Power List of the area's most influential where they are joined by heavyweights in politics, business, public safety and the environment, though in a different order from 2022's list.
As for the rest of the list, for those who have followed it in the past there will be some familiar faces, but also some new ones gaining recognition for what they've been doing in our community.
See who else made this year's Power List, compiled and written by Caitlin Ashworth, T. Michael Boddie, Leah Hincks, Jessica Holdman, Li Hubbard, Ian Grenier, Skylar Laird and Frank Taylor.
1. Michael Amiridis
This time last year, Amiridis was the new kid on the block, returning to the state’s largest university after seven years away. Now he has a year under his belt as the president of University of South Carolina. As the leader of the city’s largest employer and one of its largest landowners, he’s risen to the top of this list through his innovation inside and outside the campus. He began the largest construction project in the school’s history, a $300 million medical school campus, as part of his push for research within the institution, with a focus on research. Amiridis has also expanded development outside of campus bounds. Partnering with the city, South Main Street is being expanded to bolster business in downtown. Thanks to the effective lobbying of those under Amiridis, the state’s largest university also plays an outsized role influencing the Statehouse. At the same time, USC is at the center of emerging legislative debates over diversity, equity and inclusion funding, and what’s being taught in the classroom.
2. Daniel Rickenmann
With a year in office under his belt, the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city has spearheaded several ambitious initiatives to address problems spanning from taxes to gun violence. Rickenmann convinced the rest of the City Council to put $800,000 into starting the Office of Violent Crime Prevention with the goal of streamlining ongoing community efforts. Rickenmann’s platform centered around economics, and he worked alongside late Councilman Joe Taylor and current Councilwoman Aditi Bussells to pass a series of initiatives aimed at making it easier to start a small business in Columbia. On top of that, he was part of the push to hire a business recruiter, with plans to entice restaurants and retailers. Rickenmann has had his hand in many other city projects for the past year, including Rapid Shelter Columbia, the city’s encampment of one-room pods for homeless people, and the new permitting process for short-term rentals. Rickenmann has more plans in the works for the coming year, including a restructuring of local property taxes to make opening a business more accessible. In addition Rickenmann effectively uses his podcast, Around Town, to amplify local business owners and other public figures as a way of staying engaged with his constituents.
3. Leon Lott
The Richland County sheriff has been pushing state lawmakers to stop the “catch and release” of violent offenders. He’s called out magistrate judges for setting low bonds for those arrested … He’s also attended bond and bond revocation hearings to keep those he deems a threat to the public off the streets. His department is also bringing national attention to Columbia, as it’s now featured in two national TV series: “On Patrol:Live”, which streams on Peacock, and the Netflix series “Missing: Dead or Alive.” Lott, who has been sheriff for 26 years, was also recently promoted to major general of the South Carolina State Guard.
4. Dick & Jamie Lindler Harpootlian
Along with being a powerful state senator, Dick Harpootlian spent weeks in the news representing Alex Murdaugh in the former Lowcountry lawyer’s double murder trial. Murdaugh was eventually convicted of killing his wife and son, but Harpootlian and fellow defense attorney Jim Griffin have said they plan to appeal the decision, meaning the saga could continue. While the six-week Murdaugh trial consumed most of the year’s legislative session, the Democratic senator played a part in a bill to reform the state’s bail bond system and secured $15 million to bring a quantum computing program to Columbia. Meanwhile, Jamie Lindler Harpootlian, who is married to the high-powered defense attorney, has spent her past year and a half as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia supporting the small European country, not far from the war in Ukraine. A job that might have otherwise focused on business ties and cultural exchanges became wrapped up in a geopolitical crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
5. Dawn Staley
The Gamecocks women’s basketball head coach is a celebrity inside and outside the city. Staley brought home the University of South Carolina’s second national championship in 2022 and led the team back to the Final Four before falling just short of another title. Her $22.4 million contract makes her the highest-paid coach on the USC campus, and among the highest-paid in the country. Staley has built a national name for herself and the Gamecocks. She uses her national voice to speak up on issues of racism on and off USC’s campus.
6. Lou Kennedy
The Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO continues to expand the West Columbia drug company she heads, this year opening an offshoot company that makes nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile, which opened its doors Dec. 7, 2022, in Lexington County’s Saxe Gotha Industrial Park, makes gloves that are more durable and less likely to trigger allergic reactions than traditional latex. At full operation, the plant has the capacity to produce 2.1 billion gloves per year and employ some 250 workers. But, two months later in February 2023, the company suffered a setback as it furloughed at least 70 employees without pay for three months. Nephron also faced headwinds late in 2022 as the FDA warned the company that it had not gone far enough to correct concerns raised during an annual inspection that led to a major drug recall. Outside Nephron, Kennedy donated her time, money and supplies to various charitable and community organizations, including the Midlands Business Leadership Group and the Lexington School District One Educational Foundation.
7. Overture Walker
As chairman of Richland County Council, Overture Walker has a hand in nearly every major county decision and undertaking. He has helmed the council through a record-breaking year for economic development, including landing a $2 billion Scout Motors plant to be built near Blythewood and a bevy of other, smaller deals. Walker also oversaw the county’s approval of pay raises for staff, especially sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, and administration’s plan to fix problems at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. In the coming year, the jail will continue to be a top concern for the county as the state watches whether its solutions stick.
8. Roslyn Clark Artis
The Benedict College president has drawn national attention and local reputation as the leader of Columbia's largest historical Black college. The small, historic campus is a key stop for political speeches. Earlier this year, Vice President Kamila Harris visited. Artis was appointed to the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity that works with the U.S. Department of Education on academic accreditation issues. She also sits on the NCAA Division II Presidents Council that oversees athletics for the schools that play two levels below large colleges like the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.
9. Shane Beamer
The University of South Carolina head football coach has brought hope to the Gamecocks gridiron program. South Carolina’s wins over the Tennessee Volunteers and Clemson Tigers during the 2022 season knocked those rival teams out of playoff contention. Last year, Beamer finished off an impressive sophomore season with an 8-5 record. The coach used this upward trajectory to recruit high-ranking talent.
10. Ben Arnold
The Vista is about to go vertical, according to Arnold, the developer who has been a power player in shaping the city's westside entertainment district for decades. And his latest project — a $135 million, 11-story hotel on 12 acres near the convention center — is likely to be part of that upward momentum. In addition to the four-star accommodations, the city's first, Arnold will bring more high-end apartments, a la his Main Street complex The Palms.
11. Teresa Wilson
Being city manager for South Carolina’s capital city is no easy feat, especially when juggling a council full of ambitious new ideas and the practicality necessitated by city government. But Wilson has managed so well that gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham short-listed her as a potential lieutenant governor before losing the election to incumbent Henry McMaster. Wilson turned down Cunningham’s offer out of her commitment to running Columbia’s government. At the city level, Wilson runs the behind-the-scenes operations of the city’s big projects. In the past year, she helped start Rapid Shelter Columbia as a resource for homeless people, pushed for pay raises for city staff, overseen plans for renovating Finlay Park and defended the fire department against allegations of mismanagement by the state firefighters’ association.
12. Jim Clyburn
Among the top-five most powerful Democrats in the country, the Columbia congressman and former House Majority Whip has reached levels of influence in the party of Joe Biden obtained by few. His relationship with the president has arguably helped propel a number of long-standing objectives through the Democrats’ slim majority in the House, even compelling Biden to nominate the country’s first Black, female Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. A lifelong fighter for civil rights, he led negotiations to pass a federal anti-lynching bill after more than 200 attempts. In the past year Clyburn has helped secure multiple millions of dollars in National Park Service funding for civil rights history preservation in SC.
13. Henry McMaster
After winning a second term in office in November, Gov. Henry McMaster is set to become the Palmetto State’s longest-ever serving governor. One of the Statehouse’s top battles for the past year has been deciding on legislation restricting abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. McMaster signed another ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, though it was frozen almost immediately, similar to the state’s previous restriction. The state Supreme Court’s decision on whether the new ban holds up legally will determine whether abortion once again dominates the Legislature. Also with McMaster’s name on them were a bill reforming bail bonds and significant cost-of-living raises for state employees. However, McMaster still has work to do: His push to expand penalties for illegal guns did not make headway this year.
14. Todd Rutherford
In his 11th year on the job as S.C. House minority leader, Rep. Rutherford continues to take on the difficult task of leading the Democratic opposition to a Republican majority in both the House and Senate. He also sits on the House’s powerful Ways and Means Committee, which crafts the chamber’s budget proposal, and the House Ethics Committee, which enforces the Legislature’s own codes of conduct and investigates allegations of wrongdoing by public officials. In the past year the Columbia attorney has sponsored bills focusing on the rights of people going through the legal system, from alleged traffic violators to prisoners accused of violent crimes. Recently he gave a fiery speech on the chambers floor against the Legislature’s passing of bond reform targeting defendants who reoffend while free.
15. Craig Witherspoon
The superintendent of Richland County School District One oversees more than 21,000 students and 4,000 employees at schools across Columbia and Lower Richland County in his ninth year leading the state’s 10th-largest district. As Columbia’s schools approach the start of the next school year, Witherspoon is looking to expand its metal detector program to middle schools and capitalize on the likely growth in the area that incoming industrial developments could bring, while also moving forwards from the financial troubles — such as a former staffer's criminal indictment — that kept the district’s administration in the headlines last year.
16. Joe Wilson
For more than 20 years, Joe Wilson has represented Lexington County at the federal level. As a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Wilson splits his time between Washington and his home base in the Columbia area. He prioritizes his constituents wants and needs by promoting strong national defense, decreasing taxes and limits to federal spending. Recently, Wilson played a hand in the House passing the National Defense Authorization Act, which enhances military readiness, support for broader security and defense research, among other things.
17. Jeff Ruble
Richland County’s economic development director has reveled in a series of wins in recent years — think a $400 million brewery by White Claw-maker Mark Anthony Brewing — but 2023 eclipsed all of those earlier successes, as the county rang in the new year with its biggest coup yet, a $2 billion electric vehicle assembly plant by VW subsidiary Scout Motors. As the automaker seeks to bring back the vintage SUV brand in all-electric form, the investment reeled in by Ruble is expected to reshape the economy of the Midlands for decades to come, bringing the Capital City closer to par with manufacturing powerhouses like Greenville and Charleston.
18. Harry Lightsey
Before becoming South Carolina's commerce secretary, Lightsey headed up governmental affairs and emerging technologies for General Motors, focusing on issues including electric vehicles. Stepping in to helm the state's economic development agency, he brought that knowledge to the Palmetto State and has won one electrification project after another. For Columbia in particular, Lightsey's team hooked Scout Motors, with its plans for a $2 billion electric vehicle assembly facility that could ultimately double in size in the capital city suburb of Blythewood.
19. Matt Kennell
For more than 21 years, the president and CEO of Columbia's downtown property owners group City Center Partnership, has been a champion for revitalization of the Main Street District, which continues to enjoy development of new restaurants, hotels and places to live. Always looking for ways to make Main Street a great place to gather, Kennell and the organization he heads have supported a "ceiling of lights" over the 1600 block and recently pushed to expand the friendly service of the "yellow shirts" safety, clean up and beautification team north of Elmwood Avenue from Bull Street to Lincoln Street.
20. R.J. May
The Lexington Republican state representative and political consultant has been at the center of the GOP’s escalating Statehouse infighting this year after helping found the S.C. Freedom Caucus in April 2022. Since then, his hard-right S.C. House group has splintered from the chamber’s GOP caucus, won a federal lawsuit allowing them to rake in campaign cash, gummed up the works by putting up dozens of red-meat amendments and forcing on-the-record votes, and now appears to have its sights set on the GOP’s June 2024 primaries. Outside the Statehouse’s walls, May’s group has sued local school districts in Lexington and Charleston alleging illegal instruction about race, bringing the caucus’ ultraconservative social agenda to Columbia-area classrooms.
21. Carl Blackstone
Blackstone has spoken out about the challenges from what he sees as a tax burden that is too heavily weighted on businesses. As the Columbia Chamber president, Blackstone will be key to any consensus formed on a way forward.
22. Frank Cason
In the past year, the champion of historic redevelopment has cut the ribbon on two new apartment complexes — 5th and Sloan, a mix of apartments and retail in the former Rosewood Church, and 1813 Main in the former Klondike Building on Main Street, the 1800 block’s first apartment complex. Next Cason is partnering up with Cohn Corp. to renovate the Beverly Apartments near the YMCA on Bull Street.
23. Gerrita Postlewait
It’s been a busy past year for the superintendent of the Lexington One school district, who took the top job at the county’s largest school system in October after a sudden resignation the previous year from the Charleston County School District. Weeks later, right-wing state legislators sued her district, claiming that its relationship with an education nonprofit violated state law. Postlewait led the state’s sixth-largest district through its time in the media spotlight as district schools became battlegrounds for political fights over how the educators are able to teach about race, settling the suit in June to avoid excessive legal costs, while still denying the wrongdoing alleged by the plaintiffs.
24. Aditi Bussells
In her first year on the Columbia City Council, Aditi Bussells melded her background in public health with city policy. Working alongside the newly minted, short-term Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness that blended activists, city officials and formerly homeless people, Bussells helmed the effort to open Rapid Shelter Columbia. While the small community of one-room shelters for homeless people has had some road bumps in getting people into permanent housing, city officials have celebrated it as a mark of progress. Bussells also used her background in public health to push for a new rule requiring people to report lost and stolen firearms in the hopes of reducing the number of shootings committed with stolen guns. Additionally, she headed a program to hand out free gun locks and encourage firearm safety. Her next challenge will be convincing state officials and nearby local governments to pitch in on the city’s idea of creating a hub of resources for homeless people.
25. Skip Holbrook
The Columbia police chief has also pushed state legislators to reform the bail bond system, noting some of the worst crimes involving those out on bond. In one case he described as the worst example of system failure, a man allegedly killed another man while out on bond for another murder. He said 14 people at or near the scene of the shooting were wearing electronic ankle monitors. Skip Holbrook has also helped guide the city as it launches the new Office of Violent Crime Prevention.
26. Robert Hughes
The huge redevelopment undertaking at the BullStreet District continues to take shape under the leadership of the Greenville-headquartered developer. Devastated in September 2020 by a fire that damaged the Babcock Building, the campus' central structure, Hughes is preparing to celebrate the placement of the iconic cupola back atop the 19th-century building turned apartment complex. The district also recently cut the ribbon on a brewery — Iron Hill — and is expected to welcome a location of Asheville-based Tupelo Honey Cafe in early 2024.
27. Naida Rutherford
The Richland County coroner made national headlines when she spoke out against the killing of 14-year-old Cryus Carmack-Belton, who was shot outside a Columbia gas station after he was falsely accused of shoplifting. Naida Rutherford spoke to a crowd of protesters outside the gas station announcing that the gas station owner had been charged with murder. She has been vocal about the shooting and the aftermath, saying she wants justice for Cryus and asking protesters to remain peaceful.
28. Miriam Atria
The president and chief operating officer of Capital City/Lake Murray Country has been driving tourists to Lake Murray and the Columbia region for more than four decades, and had an outstanding year. After navigating shifting tourism dynamics during the pandemic, Lake Murray Country reported a bump in revenue last year. Some of this might be due to the organization’s fortified social media efforts, which grew 432 percent last year. In October 2022, Lake Murray Country hosted 25 countries for the World Bass Championship on Lake Murray, and in November, it installed a 50-foot-wide sign to serve as a landmark and official welcome to the region. In April 2023, Atria marked her fortieth year as president of Lake Murray Country, which makes her the longest-serving S.C. Association of Tourism Regions director in the state’s history.
29. Bakari Sellers
The Strom Law Firm attorney and former state lawmaker has filed a series of federal lawsuits against Richland County for several stabbings and assaults at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, putting more pressure on the Columbia jail as it struggles to reform. The series of lawsuits follow a lawsuit Bakari Sellers filed last year against the county for the death of Lason Butler, who died from acute dehydration in a filthy, isolated cell at the detention center.
30. Tem Miles
The West Columbia mayor has spent the year spearheading growth in the business-friendly city. This year, West Columbia has seen a small business boom on State Street, just across the river from downtown Columbia. Also, Miles has helmed the city as it redrew council districts and finalized plans to revamp Meeting Street, which is a continuation of Gervais Street in Columbia’s Vista. West Columbia pivoted to use federal coronavirus relief dollars to fund the project to turn Meeting Street into a walkable retail district after Lexington County voted down the 1 percent sales tax referendum in November, which the city hoped would fund the Meeting Street Project. Miles is also the founder of The Miles Law firm, where he practices civil litigation.