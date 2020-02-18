100-plus films, Toro Y Moi DJ night, QAnon game show coming to Columbia for Indie Grits

Columbia’s Indie Grits festival is a lot. A celebration of art across various disciplines, it embraces not just film, but also multimedia projects, music, performance and more. It also often happens in a scattered assemblage of shifting venues, many not frequently used by other events. All of this makes Indie Grits one of the most interesting and exciting happenings the city has to offer.

It can also make it hard to get your head around.

For its 14th outing, running from March 26 to 29, Indie Grits changes course a bit, keeping its physical imprint largely the same as 2019 while still delivering the diverse and adventurous programming that attendees have come to expect.

Anchored, as ever, by film screenings — including more than 100 competition features, documentaries and shorts, with two titles coming from Indie Grits alums that screened at Utah’s Sundance Film Festival — the event will again center on the Main Street thoroughfare where most of those films will screen at the Nickelodeon Theatre.

The Columbia Museum of Art will again be a major hub, and it will host the biggest name: Toro Y Moi leader Chaz Bear, Columbia’s favorite indie rock son now living in California. He will lead a DJ night and dance party, bringing the series of Snap to Grid events presented by his Company Records imprint to the East Coast for the first time.

The museum will also be home to the second year of the The Fist and Spoon Fair, a regional zine gathering that will feature DIY publications from Overprint Press, No Radius, Queer Appalachia and more, and two performances of Indie Grits’ perennial Puppet Slam, featuring daring puppetry displays that are definitely not for kids.

A more recent annual tradition is the artist cohort, wherein Indie Grits rallies a group of artists to complete works responding to a specific theme. This year’s project, Real Fiction, will focus on news and media literacy issues in the modern South. And another one of the festival’s newer recurring traditions will key on the cohort’s theme. The Weekly Revue, the raucous and unflinching interview and variety show hosted by New Orleans comedian Toby Lou, will present a game show entitled Q Wants to be a Quillionaire?, taking a deep dive into the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

There will also be a variety of compelling live music options. As it did last year, Indie Grits will host an Opening Night Party in Cottontown, with free concerts happening at three spots in the burgeoning neighborhood. Highlighting the lineup is Jake Xerxes Fussell, a North Carolina singer and guitarist who plays evocative and ethereal interpretations of historical folk and blues songs. He will be joined by an impressive selection of local talent, including Rev. Matthew Mickens & the Highway Travelers, Rex Darling, and Cayla Fralick.

At another returning event, Overdue Grits at the downtown branch of the Richland Library, Contour and Godis Tanesha, two exciting South Carolina artists that confound expectations at the intersection of indie rock, hip-hop and R&B, will perform alongside creative workshops, interactive games and other activities.