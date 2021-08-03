Partner in shuttered West Columbia club looks to stoke comedy scene once more

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every part of the arts community hard, but it’s been a particularly trying time for the fledgling alternative comedy scene in Columbia.

It can be tough for art forms like stand-up or improv that, even more than most, are driven by the entertainment epicenters of New York City and Los Angeles. Micro-scenes hospitable to comedy have popped up throughout the Southeast, but it’s a hard road.

Columbia, despite a slew of talented comics, has never quite found its footing.

Scene stalwarts like New Brookland Tavern and Art Bar have long supported comedy shows, but have always had competing business and entertainment interests. Meanwhile, more comedy-centric venues like the defunct Red Door Tavern and the recently shuttered Comedy Closet have faltered.

Local comic and promoter Joe Coughlin, who was a co-founder of The Comedy Closet, said the problem is a combination of a small nucleus of talent but also a lack of awareness.

“We put on a lot of really good shows,” he contended, “but I think one of the problems was we didn't have a lot of new talent, and it really is just the five or six of us putting (most shows) together.”

He pointed to folks like Topher Riddle, who handles most of the hosting duties for the comedy night at New Brookland Tavern, and Patrick Fowler, who handles the Art Bar open mic, as key figures, along with scene stalwarts like Wayne Cousins and Jenn Snyder, as part of the core nexus of the scene along with himself.

All five comedians are at the Best of Columbia comedy showcase (not affiliated with Free Times’ Best of Columbia readers poll) at New Brookland this Friday, Aug. 6, along with the comedic rap duo The Bustercups that features Fowler (MC Pcup) and Phil Carter (Philabuster).

“They've been around a couple years,” Coughlin said of the group. “It's not just silly rap songs, it’s really high-quality rap. They're really good at what they do, and it's also hilarious.”

The showcase is meant to be a post-pandemic reminder of the quality of homegrown comedy in Columbia for Coughlin, who has begun working on bringing quality out-of-towners to local venues once once again, starting the fledgling brand Columbia Comedy as his conduit.

“We can only make so many jokes in a certain amount of time, and I think people can get burned out on just seeing the same faces,” he admits. “We have good shows, people are always saying how funny it is and how they want to come back. But most of the time we run into people they're like, ‘Yeah, we had no idea this was even going on.’”

“Other scenes have like a fanbase built in, a steady, regular group of people who go out to see comedy,” he continued, “but in Colombia, as much as we tried to put ourselves out there, it seems like nobody's aware that we've had a team of people working so hard for years.”

That’s part of why Coughlin and former partner John Gibson launched The Comedy Closet at the end of 2019, just months before the pandemic hit. Gibson resigned as a partner in the business in June 2020, after unspecified accusations were made against him on a short-lived Columbia blog that allowed anonymous claims of sexual misconduct.

The venue announced it was closed for good in January, following Facebook posts that detailed how hard the pandemic had been for it to overcome and seeking new investors.

“We opened the club, it seemed, like four hours before COVID struck,” Coughlin offered. “It was ridiculous, and it sucked. We're only open about nine months until everything just fell apart.”

While he still holds out hope for an eventual return of The Comedy Closet, Coughlin is now concentrating on building the Columbia Comedy brand to make the scene more clearly visible going forward, including spending his own money on booking shows with that handle and advertising to gain momentum.

Just what that effort will look like moving forward is unclear. Coughlin doesn’t have any future shows booked at this point, and doesn’t have a firm idea of what kind of regular events might materialize. But he believes in the scene, and that if he can get local comics in front of more people, momentum will build.

“I'm fully confident that when someone sees our show, they’ll turn into a full-time regular,” he contended.

Part of this strategy is building connections with other bookers throughout the Southeast in the hopes of routing more mid-tier acts through the city.

“We want to get more people you’ve seen on the internet, seen on television,” he emphasized. “Columbia isn't known for bringing in huge names — we usually get locals from Greenville, or we get like Jerry Seinfeld at a stadium, with nothing in between. (Columbia Comedy) is aiming to be the in-between talent place, where you can afford to go, you'll have a great time, and you can meet us afterward.”

Best Of Columbia Showcase

Aug. 6. 8 p.m. $5. New Brookland Tavern. 122 State St. With The Bustercups, Wayne Cousins, Joe Coughlin, Timmy Klaseus. newbrooklandtavern.com.