Owner of Columbia’s Bluetile Skateboards reflects on growth of skateboarding, shop at 20

Columbia’s Bluetile Skateboards has been open for 20 years. That’s a lot of new decks going through the doors, a lot of kickturns and frontside 180’s. And doubtless, a lot of skinned knees and scraped elbows.

But for the skateshop’s owner, David Toole, it sure doesn’t feel like two decades.

“I don't even know how to describe it,” Toole said. “It's very surreal to think that it's been 20 years.”

Bluetile has filled a unique cultural niche in Columbia across its two decades as one of only a few shops in the area that focus on skateboarding. While ostensibly a skate shop, it’s a hub of punk music and accompanying art — much like the pastime’s culture as a whole.

Indeed, over the years, Toole has hosted live music and artists and puts out regular skating highlight videos, a staple of the pastime, including one for this year's anniversary.

He’s seen a lot of changes over those years as well.

Toole has watched skateboarding’s popularity rise and fall and rise again. From initial pushback on local skate parks, like the original Owens Field Skate Park, Toole has now started to help advocate for a skate park in Irmo with almost no opposition.

Hell, he’s even seen it become part of the Olympics, which he points to as a sign the pastime is becoming as mainstream as ever.

“I can just tell that your average American or your average human is just more accepting of it,” Toole said.

Though, he clarified that the mainstream-ification didn’t exactly result in more business for the shop. While around for 20 years, Toole wasn’t able to to pay off the debt he took on to start the store until the last few years.

“I finally paid off the debt from starting the business,” he said. “I had to start with credit cards and stuff. I couldn't even get loans. So I was just living in debt for all of those years, and then finally catching up feels good.”

While the Olympics might not have had a direct positive effect on Bluetile’s financial well-being, the COVID-19 pandemic actually did, he said.

Toole explained that folks being left with extra time at their homes — and outside — drove them to check out the store.

“’Don't go to work. Don't go to school.’ So, a lot of people were like, I'm going to pick up a skateboard again after all this time alone and go skateboarding,” he shared. “Let me get outdoors. So I think in the last couple years it's changed because people have rediscovered being outside.”

As happy as he might be about the increase in interest, Toole is somewhat apprehensive about skateboarding becoming a mainstream pastime.

He doesn’t want to see the pastime’s rebellious spirit go away as it becomes more popular. He wants riding a skateboard to keep a little bit of that punk rock attitude that it’s always had.

For instance, he Toole worried that the Olympics might reinforce this idea that skating needs to be done in a park, rather than out in the city.

“I feel like that stifles skateboarding because you don't need a skatepark. You need a skateboard and your driveway. it really is that simple,” he said. “But I feel like sometimes when things get so methodical... It's like the skate park is the stadium where people are more spectators than they are participants.”

Toole worries that there might be a ripple effect from that way of thinking, which generalizes people’s approach to buying into the pastime. Will they shop at his store, which is ostensibly attuned to the hobby’s culture? Or will they go to a general sports store?

“When things get popularized and accepted by mainstream culture, they tend to get watered down,” he said.

Whatever the case, Toole is certain that Bluetile Skateboards will just keep doing its thing.

“In my head, skateboarding is always going to be the same,” he said. “So I'm going to continue to do it because it's creative and it’s spontaneous and I feel like it won't change for me or the people who work here.”