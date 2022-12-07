Owner for former if ART Gallery 'saw the value in continuing that space'

A smaller footprint has done little to affect the ethos of Columbia’s art gallery formerly known as if ART Gallery, now under new ownership and named Mike Brown Contemporary.

Behind that is respected artist Michaela Pilar Brown, whom the gallery is named after. She bought the Vista art gallery in August, after its former owner and gallerist Wim Roefs died earlier this year.

Brown’s operation of the gallery began about three months ago and she hosted her first event at the end of October. In the time since, she’s hosted exhibitions from Colin Quashie and Steven Chapp.

“I think it’s a valuable space for the community,” Brown said. “I saw the value in continuing that space … it felt like a natural transition.”

While Brown seems like a natural successor as a contemporary artist and being represented by Roefs, she underscored things will change too with their different outlooks on art.

There's more practical and immediate differences as well, such as the downsized space, which occurred before Brown purchased it, with a former next-door space no longer part of the gallery.

That meant changes to the way the art is displayed, with some salon style hanging space removed to create more wall space and intentions to rotate the gallery walls regularly. Brown plans to add more artists to the gallery’s roster as well. Additionally, she’s continued to feature “boutique-style events” like a recent poetry reading and an artist talk.

She also hopes to build an artist group that talks honestly — something that Brown noted Roefs was notorious for — about one another’s work.

“I want to see the space continue, we had some similar thinking about contemporary art,” Brown said.

A key part of the gallery retaining its focus has been that no artist elected to depart after Brown purchased it, she said.

“I feel very at home with these artists, because I know a lot of them,” she said.

Among those is Michael Cassidy, a West Columbia artist who paints traditional oil paintings. He was represented by the gallery after meeting Roefs in the mid 2010s, and admitted he was surprised that Roefs was interested in his work, compared to his typically emphasis on working with more contemporary artists.

However, he found himself growing to consider Roefs one of his “best friends” and Cassidy said the experience at the then-if ART was a standout compared to past galleries.

In other experiences with galleries, the artist said he sometimes felt like his work wasn’t “fully believe(d) in.” Meanwhile, Roefs seemed invested in the work and it aided in his gallery’s role.

“He only took in people he thought he could represent well and then fit within the gallery at that time,” he said.

Cassidy said he has known Brown since 2010, when he managed a small gallery at South Carolina State University and featured her work there.

Brown’s work – which concerns the body and its relationship to race, class and more identifiers – was a challenge to present compared to the university’s typical gallery fare. It required Cassidy to meet with the department board and vouch for the work, with Brown's work ultimately being received well.

When Roefs died, Cassidy expected that he would receive a call to pick up his work. He was “elated” to find out that Brown had purchased the gallery and elected to stay.

“There’s such a wide variety of artists that are shown there and (she) has kept on,” Cassidy said. “She’s bringing some more artists on and the ability to be part of a gallery too … It's nice to know that you’re in some way part of the larger community. She’s going to build that gallery from what we had before.”

Roefs started the gallery in 2006, after operating exhibitions in his home in Columbia in the years prior. Alongside the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, which he helped found two years later, Roef’s organizations helped redefine the Columbia art scene from a more traditional and conservative lens towards a modern perspective.

Among the artists he represented was Brown, who was represented there for a decade, and now steps into the role of gallerist.