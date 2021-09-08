Opening season with ‘42nd Street,’ Columbia's Town Theatre mirrors, adapts to trying times

Theaters struggling to stay open in perilous economic times. Performers champing at the bit for the chance to entertain a live audience. A weary public eager for something to distract them from increasingly grim headlines.

Sound familiar?

Director David Swicegood is aware of the timeliness of “42nd Street,” the 1980 Tony winner for Best Musical with which Town Theatre opens its 102nd season this week.

“Broadway was shut down then, just like now,” he told Free Times recently, referring to the play’s Depression-era setting, when most Broadway venues closed, victims of the failed economy and competition from Hollywood.

Essentially a show within a show, “42nd Street” recounts the efforts of a once-successful producer (Chip Collins) to stage a comeback with a musical extravaganza starring a past-her-prime prima donna (Ashley Hayes).

The book, by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, is based on the 1933 film of the same name, which enthralled audiences with its rags-to-riches subplot of a young tap dancer (Grace Sawicki) who becomes a star, set to the catchy pop tunes of songwriters Harry Warren, Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and featuring dazzling choreography by film legend Busby Berkeley.

Berkeley’s florid style has become a genre in itself, characterized by complex kaleidoscopic patterns and elaborate geometric shapes created by dancers’ movement.

Swicegood, who took tap as a young man from local dance teacher Naomi Calvert, admitted to having always enjoyed the musicals and songs of an earlier era. The score includes standards from the film, such as the title number and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” as well as Warren and Dubin compositions from other movies, including “I Only Have Eyes for You” and “Lullaby of Broadway.”

Featuring Jerry Orbach — best remembered as sad-sack detective Lennie Briscoe from television’s "Law & Order" — as producer Julian Marsh, the original Broadway production went for 3,486 performances and still sits at No. 23 in terms of all-time longest runs.

While heavy on song and dance and lighter on drama, the musical comedy nevertheless makes pointed references to the ubiquitous bread lines of the era, and depicts starving dancers ordering one tea bag for multiple cups of hot water. In one scene, the discovery of a quarter leads into the wish fulfillment fantasy number “We’re in the Money.”

"We like to have a balanced lineup of shows in our season," Shannon Scruggs, executive director of the stalwart community theater company, observed. "Tap shows are always a hit, in particular those that are considered classics, (and) “42nd Street” fits the bill.”

She credited Swicegood and choreographer Joy Alexander for assembling a cast with the ability to pull it off, noting also the positive influence of Christy Mills and her South Carolina Music and Dance Academy, which runs some of its tap classes through Town. Many of her students are cast in the production.

“This show holds a special place in my heart for many reasons,” Scruggs continued. Indeed, she met her future husband 21 years ago during rehearsals for an earlier incarnation. She won’t be on stage this time around, however.

“Right now I am really trying to focus my time on getting the theater back on track after the last 16-month detour,” she said, referring to the challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the long shutdown it necessitated. "We want to keep people safe, and keep people healthy.

Precautions remain a priority.

"We want to keep people safe, and keep people healthy," Swicegood stated, noting that masks were almost always worn in rehearsal during scenes with any close contact, and that anyone experiencing even the mildest of symptoms was advised to stay home.

“Some of our members aren’t ready to come back, we certainly understand that,” Scruggs conceded. “However, we hear from our guests that they are so overjoyed at experiencing live theater again, so we know we are meeting an important need.

"We do have a list of protocols that we are following including the running of our air filtration system; fogging the auditorium with a hospital grade disinfectant; welcoming (the use of) masks, and offering to space people out who wish to have a little more distance between themselves and the next party."

"We'll play to whoever's out there in the seats," Swicegood added, positing that a socially distanced house at half capacity is still a viable audience.

While the pandemic necessitated a truncated season in 2020-21, Scruggs attributed the theater’s survival to supportive members.

Looking forward, she described a year of “looking for financial support including grants, sponsors, continuing with youth theater classes, selling playbill ads — you name it, I’ve done it.”

“We’re holding steady and are grateful for that because we know that isn’t necessarily the norm. I do think it will be many years before we get back to where we were, but that was an amazing place to be — so we’ll keep moving forward and making the best decisions that we can with the information that we have at hand."

“42nd Street”

Sept. 10-26. Town Theatre. 1012 Sumter St. towntheatre.com.