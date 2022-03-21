One Columbia executive director steps down for role at Richland Library

After nine years in leadership, the founding executive director of one of Columbia’s most prominent arts organizations is stepping down.

Lee Snelgrove will be leaving One Columbia for Arts and Culture to accept a position with Richland County Library as the arts and culture manager. Snelgrove had led the organization — responsible for funding many public art displays in the city and other cultural initiatives — for almost its entire existence.

Snelgrove said the decision isn't one that came easily.

“I think that no organization really should be defined specifically by one singular person's identity,” Snelgrove said. “And it's important for an organization if it's going to grow and grow strong, to have lots of input so, I wanted to make space for other people to kind of take One Columbia beyond.”

The arts and culture advocate has helped to set the course for One Columbia since 2013 and he’s confident that the momentum that he has been able to initiate at the organization will carry on past him.

During his time at One Columbia, he has helped develop several programs to raise people’s awareness of both the arts community and its talent in Columbia.

Those include the development of their public art program and Cultural Passport program, and the creation of a poet laureate position for the city. One Columbia has also facilitated over 60 public art pieces across the midlands.

Snelgrove hopes to bring that same focus into his role at the library.

“Part of the work I always did at One Columbia, and I think that I'll do with the library, is really to let people be able to access arts and culture wherever they are and, realize that that they are a contributing factor to what is the defining culture of our city or our county,” Snelgrove said.

One Columbia Board President Kristin Morris is grateful for the progress made under Snelgrove’s leadership, she said in a press release.

“He has been an important voice in the local arts community, and the city is better off for the tireless leadership he has shown,” Morris said in a press release.

Snelgrove's last day with One Columbia is April 22, and arts management professional, Margie Johnson Reese, will step in as interim executive director on April 1. Reese has 35 years of experience in arts management.

Morris detailed that he and Reese created the Amplify Cultural Plan together.

It’s something of a guiding document for the organization’s efforts and outlines a path towards growing arts in Columbia. Part of that was pushing for One Columbia to be named the city’s local arts agency, an official city council designation it received earlier this year.

That should allow for additional funding opportunities for artists, which One Columbia will facilitate.

One Columbia is a non-profit organization formed to support and promote tourism in Columbia, while supporting local arts and culture.

The organization was recognized with the 2022 Governor’s Award for the Arts, the highest statewide honor for achievement in the arts.