One Columbia establishes new arts co-op in Indie Grits’ old digs

COLUMBIA — Normally, a house changing hands isn’t news on the Columbia arts scene.

But when the previous tenant was Indie Grits Labs, the media education group associated with the city’s lone arthouse cinema, the Nickelodeon Theatre, and the incoming residents are led by city-backed scene-booster One Columbia for Arts and Culture, it becomes a big deal.

It gets bigger still when those plans include prominent groups like the Columbia Children’s Theatre and The Jasper Project, and the involvement of a stalwart local artist like theater fixture Darion McCloud.

All will be involved in the 1013 Co-Op, which will occupy the house that had been home to Indie Grits since 2018, with One Columbia taking on the lease. The resident arts groups will use the upstairs rooms largely for office space. The yard presents opportunities for outdoor events, while the more open downstairs will work for meetings, along with possible gallery displays and performances.

“All of the partners have come together around a strategy that involves building a community (around) the space itself, these partnerships between the organizations, and growing each other’s organizations and working together on projects,” One Columbia Executive Director Lee Snelgrove told Free Times, adding that the parties will also emphasize “building and working directly with the community” around the house.

With the Nick shut down since March due to COVID-19, the Columbia Film Society, which oversees both the theater and Indie Grits, has laid off much of its staff. Now, it's giving up the lease on its media education hub in North Columbia. No announcement has been made as to Indie Grits' plans for the future.

Located a block away from the iconic Eau Claire Print Building, the house at 1013 Duke Ave. sits in a predominantly Black neighborhood that lacks the arts amenities available in other parts of town. Making sure the space continues to bridge that gap after Indie Grits’ exit spurred One Columbia to take charge.

“It’s a shame that North Columbia would lose something like the Indie Grits house, where there was a concentration of artists working in one building,” Snelgrove explained. “And if we can keep that going and even help organizations that may have physical spaces elsewhere or partnerships with lots of spaces elsewhere find ways to connect and bring their art and share their art and develop new art out of a space in North Columbia, we definitely want to keep it.”

The new endeavor is also a first step toward addressing some of the recommendations from Amplify Columbia, the cultural plan for the city that One Columbia has spent much of the past two years helping draft.

Wrapped into Columbia Compass, the guiding policy document that City Council approved in August, the Amplify recommendations put a particular emphasis on supporting artists and “cultural equity and creating better access to cultural programming,” Snelgrove said. The 1013 Co-Op will take aim at both of these needs.

“We expect our partner organizations will probably create some programming that will take place in the North Columbia area, either in some of those local schools, or with neighborhood associations, or even on the site,” he offered. “We do want it to be community-driven. We do want it to be more of a community space that those residents in those areas can kind of look to and work with and even use if they need a meeting space or other things.”

McCloud will use the house as a home base for his Magic Purple Circle project. His online videos modernize classic PBS family programming for the Internet age, as he looks to engage children with books and stories. He wants to use his new home to upgrade from a phone propped up in front of his couch to a proper video production setup.

“I like the fact that it’s in a neighborhood,” McCloud said. “I grew up in Eau Claire. I grew up over there on that side of town. And my plan is that the neighborhood itself will become one of the characters, where we are and the people who are around us.”

“This is for everybody and everything. But the fact that this is a predominantly Black neighborhood was part of my motivation to be there,” McCloud added. “This is a neighborhood that would typically not have a presence like this.”

Larry Hembree, executive director of the Columbia Children’s Theatre, said his organization needs an office separate from its performance space in the Richland Mall. But more than that, he emphasized that the company needs to engage with new audiences.

“We really had been looking at the way Indie Grits embraced the 29203 community,” he explained. “And I know how a lot of that work happened. So to land in that community, in an office, kind of killed two birds with one stone. We just finished our next three-year plan, which really focuses on outreach, developing new audiences, continuing a more aggressive diversity equity, inclusion, cultural equity piece, and to offer more opportunities for more kids.”

The Jasper Project, which musters a variety of multidisciplinary projects and events along with its namesake local arts magazine, has been without a physical home since Tapp’s Arts Center left Main Street last fall.

“A huge part of who The Jasper Project is and what we stand for is serving as a multidisciplinary conduit for the community. Helping to build and nurture community both within and between disciplines,” said Executive Director (and Post and Courier columnist) Cindi Boiter. “Having this kind of space, with room for salons, and exhibits, and walls to hang art on — not to mention that large, lush backyard — will allow us the gathering space we used to have.”