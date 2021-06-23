Nomadic theater troupe NiA presents first public events at North Main arts co-op

The greatest challenge to The NiA Company bouncing back with outdoor shows this month wasn’t COVID-19.

Nor was it the incumbent financial difficulty that necessitated a GoFundMe campaign to present the events for free.

Nor was it Tropical Storm Claudette, which brought rains that washed out an evening performance on June 19.

It was a stroke. The one founder and creative director Darion McCloud suffered in November.

“I spent mostly all of December in the hospital,” he said.

His doctors told him he was lucky to survive, let alone be up and walking and talking and performing six months after his hemorrhagic stroke.

“I was on an online storytelling festival,” McCloud recalled. “I was in the middle of performing a new story that I had developed. And ironically, the theme of the festival was aches, pains and injuries. So in the middle of telling the story, behind my right eye, it just felt like a scar exploded. And I just experienced pain like I never felt before. And I struggled through the story, and I got through, but I wasn't really sure.”

For three days, he slogged through a “painful haze” that had him thinking it was coronavirus, before ultimately going to the hospital. When he got there, doctors discovered the stroke, and that it had caused a seizure. But despite the severity of the incident and the lag in seeking medical attention, he came through with minimal damage.

In keeping with his reputation as a generous, community-oriented performer, McCloud is focused on the outpouring of support he received during his recovery — and in the $1,385 against a $1,350 goal that NiA’s GoFundMe has received — and giving back meaningful art in return now that he’s back on his feet.

“It’s reaffirming to the maximum,” he said of the fundraiser’s success. “You're trying to share, you're trying to hope that people listen to you.

“The company, it's our love letter to the city.”

McCloud is excited to deliver that letter for the first time at the 1013 Co-Op. Magic Purple Circle, his more firmly family-oriented storytelling project, is a partner in the new art collective off North Main Street, sharing space with the Columbia Children’s Theatre and the Jasper Project.

McCloud grew up in the area, which he calls by its area code, 29203. He sees it as having long lacked arts options enjoyed by other parts of Columbia, and he’s happy for his often nomadic theater efforts to find some roots in the neighborhood.

The free outdoor performances the last two weekends of June, with a family-oriented program each morning and a more adult production each evening, are the first public events to take place at the house since it changed hands from Indie Grits Labs to the city-backed nonprofit One Columbia for Arts and Culture, which started the co-op.

And they take advantage of the large yard that is one of the house’s key assets.

“There's just something right about having a big backyard and doing a show for children in a big backyard, you know, inviting people over. It feels like a family, it feels like home,” he offered. “We've really wanted (an arts) presence in 29203, because there isn't outside of Eau Claire High School and the library. ... Columbia College is doing their thing, but that's kind of a closed campus.”

Lee Snelgrove, executive director for One Columbia, is glad to see the resident organizations begin to make themselves at home and host programming. With the co-op starting in October, their early days were stymied by the pandemic.

“Nobody's had an opportunity to really walk through and see what we're about, talk to us,” he said. “We've talked to some of the neighborhoods around the place and some of the residents in the area, but not really had an opportunity to really showcase it to them, not had a reason to really invite them over and into the backyard to see what we hope this space will become.”

Snelgrove said that the Children’s Theatre was the first to settle in, establishing their administrative offices there, and holding some outdoor events that weren’t broadcast to the public.

Cindi Boiter, Jasper’s executive director (and a frequent Post and Courier Columbia columnist), said her organization has just started moving back issues of their namesake local arts magazine into the space and held a board meeting in the building. They plan to host their upcoming 10th anniversary celebration and a creative writing workshop at 1013 in the near future.

McCloud said the house has already been a big help in terms of rehearsal, giving the wandering NiA Company a home base to workshop and refine their June offerings.

The energetic, call-and-response-heavy program “HOLLA!!!” is the morning presentation on each of the two Saturdays. The evening selection is the premiere of “Eavesdropping” by Crystal-Elisa Aldamuy, a series of five vignettes that happen around the same table and two chairs.

The topics covered by the quintet of scenes include first dates, two siblings burying their mother, and lovers on opposite ends of a triangle meeting each other. The script is written so that any person, regardless of age, ethnicity or gender, can play each part, allowing the play to say something different each time it’s performed. NiA leans into this adaptability, especially in the second act.

“We're gonna ask audience volunteers to come up and do scenes with us,” McCloud revealed, explaining that they will have paper scripts ready for the impromptu participants. “We stand socially distanced on stage. And we do a few minutes of the scene. So the audience gets a chance to kind of be cast, directors, they get to go on an audition, to do a scene. It should be a lot of fun.”

NiA Presents: “HOLLA!!!” and “Eavesdropping”

June 26. 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Free. 1013 Co-Op. 1013 Duke Ave. facebook.com/niacompany.