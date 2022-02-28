Nickelodeon Theatre suspends operations temporarily to focus on hiring director, restructure staff

The Nickelodeon Theatre, the state’s only arthouse film theater and a staple of Columbia’s Main Street, is temporarily closing.

The theater — affectionately known as The Nick — plans to close for about a month to restructure its staffing, work towards the hiring of its next executive director and improve its community relations, the theatre announced Feb. 28.

As part of the closure, the theater laid off several employees and gave them severance packages, said Xavier Blake, the president of the theater’s board. He declined to share the number of layoffs, but said the theater’s board hopes to fully re-staff, roughly 12 to 15 people, the theater after the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on it are through.

The Nickelodeon had been open for four days a week in recent months and it comes as theaters throughout the country attempt to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary closing also comes at a turbulent time for the Nickelodeon. The theater faced allegations of systemic racism from former staff in 2020, and the executive director who handled the controversy, Anita Floyd, left the organization in August.

“For us, as a board, we’re really excited. I know it's a scary time, but I do want to emphasize we're not closed,” Blake told Free Times. “For us, as a board, we need this pause to really serve our community the way we need to do.”

Blake explained that the theater — which is undergoing “strategic planning” — was hoping to find ways to be more efficient with its staffing after the pause and hoped to hire its new executive director. The theater has multiple candidates in mind and has recently held interviews, he said.

An email from the Nickelodeon said the temporary shutdown was made with the theater’s “long-term viability” in mind.

“In order to sustain the Nickelodeon and provide the quality experiences our patrons should expect, we are temporarily suspending screenings while we work to reset and renew our organization for a post-pandemic world,” the email reads.

“We are not closing but rather taking this time for a spring cleaning of the Main Street facility and a reorganization of our operational infrastructure.”

In the email, Blake acknowledged that the Nickelodeon lost money because of low attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, members’ financial support, foundation support and governmental programs helped cover those losses.

Blake told Free Times that the theater financially is “as good as most places that depend on audience, ticket sales for revenue.” He acknowledged that the state of the movie industry — which has been slow to return to regular releases — has made picking the theater’s movies difficult.

“We’re not worse off than anyone else around the country in terms of that. For people that rely on people to congregate, its been difficult,” he said. “We’re OK financially.”

In the wake of the 2020 racism allegations, Blake said the board is collaborating with other consultants on improving its inclusivity.

Upon reopening, Blake expected the theater to restart its regular screenings, its special series — which in the past centered around LGBT themes or films by Black filmmakers — and be “innovative in the community.”

The theater intends to holds its March 27 Red Carpet Party, despite the closure.