Nickelodeon Theatre launches podcast on big topics, with a Columbia lens

Two years ago, The Nickelodeon Theatre and Indie Grits Labs, the media education nonprofit associated with the Nick, had high hopes for a radio show dubbed “The Grain.”

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic came and, like so much else, it was upended and prompted a pivot. On Sept. 25, the theater launched “The Grain” again, but this time as a podcast.

“We’d made three episodes before everything got shut down,” said Darion McCloud, former Indie Grits fellow and professional artist.

The switch to the popular audio format came from the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Director of Programming Thaddeus Jones, who started at the theater in October 2020. He brought together McCloud and his now-collaborators Jodie Srutke, another Indie Grits fellow, and Yzabelle Alvarado.

The podcast’s name — and intent — refers to finding a grain of truth in various topics. The trio has recorded ten episodes, with the first three debuting on Spotify’s Anchor podcast app.

“The Grain is about Columbia, but we relate the topics we discuss to cities and towns all over South Carolina,” said co-host Srutek. “It was important to us to create something interesting and thought provoking, whether you live in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, or really, anywhere.”

After introducing themselves on the first three episodes, the podcast will dive into weighty topics on a local level. For instance, one episode features a conversation with a Black woman moving to a predominantly White neighborhood in Columbia and another focuses on local artists.

“We’re thinking about issues like health,” McCloud said. “We think about art. We did an episode about what makes a space a ‘white’ space or a ‘black’ space. What does that mean in real terms? ... We did things that are of interest to us but also of interest to the world.”

“The Grain” enters a crowded podcast market, with seemingly new options dropping daily from national media outlets and ambitious people. But there’s local options, as well.

Podcasts like Historic Columbia explores local controversial monuments and their legacies in Historically Complex; South Carolina Public Radio’s South Carolina Lede covers daily issues and others.

Still, McCloud was confident their approach will get them attention and, subsequently, listeners.

The three of them form an intriguing group as well, with them varying in age and perspectives. For example, Alvarado was approached while she was still a student at the Midlands Audio Institute.

Jones, the director of programming, gave her an internship for the podcast and Alvarado reasoned that she brings on a younger person’s perspective, compared to the co-hosts.

McCloud underscored their chemistry and willingness to be curious, as well.

“As corny as it sounds, Jodie and I and Yzabelle are all genuine. We talk about the things that we’re enthusiastic about, we hope that comes through,” McCloud posited. “We talk about things that we’re sincere about, and we ask a lot of questions. I think that’s one of the things that’s appealing: We don’t pretend to be experts on everything.”

If the podcast is successful, they don’t want to stop with the only local listeners. The hosts hope that there’s enough inherent appeal in the topics and their discussions for it to stretch across a wider geographic area.

“My main goal is for it to reach all of South Carolina and not just stay local to Columbia,” Alvarado said. “Because all of these issues can be seen everywhere else. I’d like to get interviews from people all over the state and bring those stories out to people.”

“I want it wherever people can hear it,” McCloud adds, “whether that’s in Afghanistan or Aiken.”