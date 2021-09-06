Nickelodeon Theatre board names interim executive director

The Columbia Film Society, the body that oversees the Nickelodeon Theatre arthouse cinema and its associated Indie Grits festival and media education arm, has named an interim executive director.

Beth Ellen Holimon will temporarily fill the role held by Anita Floyd, who resigned in early August, the organization's board announced on Sept. 6.

“I’m honored and excited for this opportunity to work alongside people who have a passion for the arts and understand how it can affect positive change in the community,” Holimon said in a statement.

She brings a varied background to the job, including more than 20 years of nonprofit experience.

Her pervious post was as CEO of the Greenville-based Together Women Rise, "which is the largest networked giving circle, with 500 chapters nationwide, dedicated to global gender equality," the Film Society writes.

Her experience with equity and diversity issues should help as she guides the group through recent challenges.

In addition to the continuing COVID-19 difficulties faced by every arts nonprofit — particularly those that depend, as the Nickelodeon does, on earned income from in-person events for a large portion of their revenue — the Film Society continues in its efforts to change its culture after a 2020 open letter from former employees cataloging accusations of systemic racism.

Xavier Blake, who took over as president of the Film Society board days after Floyd's resignation, said Holimon is the right leader to help during the transition.

“She is committed to our organization’s mission and has a track record of successful stewardship through active stakeholder engagement,” he said in a statement.

The board has formed a search committee and is working to secure a permanent executive director. Blake recently talked with Free Times about the Film Society's priorities in its search, and the challenges facing the organization.

"One of the most important things for us is community building," he said. "We want to have somebody that can be in the community and grow the culture that we're trying to grow at the Nickelodeon. We want somebody that's going to be good in development.

"Of course, the open letter is something that everybody knows about," Blake added. "And we took all that stuff really to heart, and we tried to reevaluate how we ran things inside of our building. So we're trying to continue to grow that new culture and find somebody that can continue pushing that culture forward."

He emphasized that the Film Society will be consulting community stakeholders — such as Together SC, which helps groups build more equitable communities.

"I think a lot of institutions in America have blind spots," Blake said. "And I think a lot a lot more places need to be a lot more intentional in actions and deeds and words."