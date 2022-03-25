Next Broadway in Columbia season headlined by 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Hamilton' teased for 2023

As “Lion King” bookends the ongoing Broadway in Columbia series, the group announced its next season of productions; headlined by “Dear Evan Hansen” and, in the season after, a run of “Hamilton.”

The 2022-2023 season was announced during Broadway in Columbia’s premiere of The Lion King at the Koger Center for the Arts. The upcoming season is buoyed by “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Hairspray,” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Perhaps most enticingly, the series also teased that it would bring “Hamilton” to Columbia in the 2023-2024 season. The musical will come to Columbia after its 2015 debut when it became one of the most successful theatrical productions of all time.

With scores of critical acclaim, a streaming adaptation of a performance and awards, "Hamilton" entered the popular consciousness in a way few musical productions ever have.

The series is handled by the Roberts Group, which oversees the booking and management for Broadway in Columbia since its start in 2004. Its marketing manager Shelby Spray said the last two seasons — with “Wicked” headlining the 2020-2021 season — have largely been sold out.

The series has grown from roughly 1,000 season tickets to over 3,300 now, Spray said.

“We have a very strong season ticket base,” she said. “We fully expect this coming season to be just as popular as previous years.”

As for the upcoming productions, the headliner is “Dear Evan Hansen.” That play premiered on Broadway in 2016 and was a wild success, winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical and a 2018 Grammy Award.

It was also the subject of a 2022 movie adaptation that was received coldly. It follows a socially anxious high school student who writes letters to himself to cope, at the behest of his therapist.

The entire 2022-2023 season lineup consists of “Elf the Musical” beginning in November, followed by “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” “Hairspray,” “Riverdance,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Legally Blonde the Musical,” Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” and “Dear Evan Hansen” which will conclude the season in June and July.

Spray said that season ticket holders would be guaranteed tickets to “Hamilton” if re-purchased for that season. Those tickets begin at $268 and guarantee specific seats.

For more information on Broadway in Columbia visit kogercenterforthearts.com.