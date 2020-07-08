New SC State Museum director talks Smithsonian experience, vision for future

It can be difficult to speak confidently about any cultural institution’s future in the best of times, let alone amid a global pandemic. But Amy Bartow-Melia, the new executive director of the South Carolina State Museum, still manages to sound assuring.

“All museums will have to look across all of their budgets and [revenue] streams closely,” she offers with some measurement, noting that the organization survives thanks to diverse sources of income, including state funding and philanthropy, in addition to the revenue generated by visitors and programming. “I think we have to think about our place with COVID in the world right now and then think about that in a positive way, to look for new opportunities for funding that comes out of that.”

Part of that optimism might simply come from experience. Bartow-Melia comes to her new role as a two-decade veteran of the national Smithsonian museum complex and as a forward-thinking leader in the larger museum world. Most recently the Associate Director for Audience Engagement at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, Bartow-Melia has overseen everything from education and digital engagement to the programming of the Jazz Masterworks Orchestra in her various roles with the Smithsonian.

She’s also served on numerous nonprofit boards dedicated to museums and history, including a current stint as the chair of the American Alliance of Museums Accreditation Commission, a body dedicated to understanding every facet of museum operations.

And while she’s been in executive and leadership roles in recent years, she comes from a family of teachers and began her career primarily in the education space.

“I really started out as an educator, looking at ways that museums can really inspire people and challenge them. To ignite creativity and really help them in their daily lives,” she explains. “I was always drawn to that material culture and history and the natural world. In my career I have always been trying to figure out ways that I could have an impact on lots of people. And when you’re in a museum setting you really have an opportunity to partner with the larger community, anything from small towns or pockets of a city all the way up to statewide, national or international levels. And that’s what’s really exciting to me, when those community partnerships come together.”

The South Carolina State Museum might seem to present a more narrow focus than the world’s largest complex of museums, but Bartlow-Melia cites her national leadership and experience in explaining why her new role is so enticing. She notes that the organization is one of the few fully accredited museums in the country, with a diverse array of collections and programming that can provide so much opportunity.

“The museum already has a really wonderful connection to the community and has done well in their educational outreach throughout the state,” she points out. “And they have collections that really look across many disciplines. You’ve got history and culture and natural history and technology and innovation and art, all together. It’s just really exciting to think about how you can take all of those amazing assets and use them together in really interesting and innovative ways.”

She also admits that a sense of personal connection to South Carolina helped draw her to the post. A Philadelphia native, Bartlow-Melia fondly recalls coming down to Beaufort for summers when she was a kid, and has frequently vacationed here with her family.

“For me, it was like walking into this other world, being on the shrimp boats and everything. That experience was a major piece of my childhood,” she says. “From my honeymoon on, since we got married, we’ve vacationed here all of the time. For our family, it just feels like coming home in a way.”

And as for the larger future of the museum, Bartlow-Melia sounds ready to respond to the current moment.

“For us and for museums all over the world, it’s a really important time to take stock of what museums really can do best for the community,” she contends. “Building on the digital [relationship] is going to be incredibly important as we go back to an unknown, sort of new educational world. And I think also with the protests around the George Floyd murder, museums across the country, and the State Museum too, need to be thinking about, again, what are those ways that we can tell a diversity of stories and be a resources for everyone in the community.

“Those two areas are places where I’m just really excited to build on the great work that’s already been done.”