New SC play that premiered in New York appeals to nostalgic suburbanites and boomers

It may not have been Broadway, but the Chapin Theatre Company has emerged from its COVID-19 stall, producing an original, full-length stage comedy that premiered in New York in July.

Presented in collaboration with Evolving Door Theatre Company, Midlands-based playwright Lou Clyde’s new work “Pouf!” was a winner at the annual SheNYC New Play Festival contest, resulting in a one-off performance at New York City’s Connelly Theatre. The production, directed by Jessica Francis Fichter, moved to the Firehouse Theatre in downtown Chapin, and concludes its run in September at the Columbia Music Festival Association’s ArtSpace.

Taking its title from the bouffant lady’s hairstyle popularized in the 1950s, “Pouf!” is a consciously heartwarming and sometimes amusing peek into an earlier era when women were expected to stay home, do housework and make babies.

Hanna Thompson plays Betty, an archetypal young housewife, who cheerfully served breakfast to her hubby John (Richard Edward III) clad in pearls, heels and a series of pretty floral dresses during an Aug. 22 performance at Firehouse. Thompson demonstrated excellent comic timing, evoking much sympathy as her carefully laid plans to start a career as a hair stylist began to go awry.

As John, Edward successfully balanced his character’s role as both love interest and antagonist for Betty. While the core premise of the script — that Betty needed to have her husband’s permission to do any sort of work for pay, thereby inspiring “I Love Lucy”-style hijinks in an effort to keep him in the dark — might sem jarring to modern sensibilities, John was in no way the bad guy, but rather just a typical loving, if distant, husband from a bygone era.

Accordingly, a twist ending where both spouses were able to find fulfillment wasn’t that hard to accept and believe. Edward’s facial expressions of initial terror as he was unexpectedly called upon to hold a newborn infant, followed eventually by visible compassion and affection, were particularly endearing.

The cast was rounded out by Jamie Harrington as Betty’s sister, Jim DeFelice as an avuncular mailman (the kind Ernest Brognine played for decades in his later career), Tammy Smith as a bedraggled customer who discovered beauty within herself to match her new pouf, and Karen Herschell as Betty's overly helpful mother, and all turned in humorous characterizations.

Winking references to ’50s pop culture abounded, as when Betty referred to having been “distracted by ‘Concentration,’” a popular game show of the era. Television was a central focus of the script, as characters giggled and gossiped over the adventures of their favorite soap opera heroines, leading to an inventive bit of staging. Whenever Betty began to work on a client’s hair, she graciously turned on the TV, as stage lights dimmed and the audience was treated to brief audio clips from vintage programs. When lights rose, the customer’s new “‘do” was ready for display.

The performance space in the Firehouse Theatre — which doubles as an local American Legion Post — is a simple elevated stage with limited square footage, but set designer Danny Harrington managed to create a credible facsimile of a young couple’s apartment including living and dining areas, with sturdy doors and appealing lavender-colored walls. Set dressing — such pictures on the walls, vases of flowers, shelves filled with assorted bric-a-brac — assured an extra level of lived-in authenticity.

Attractive costumes by Kennedy Roberts added to the authenticity of the period setting, particularly dresses and skirts that flared out when the actresses turned thanks to enhancement with crinoline slips.

Both at intermission and while leaving the venue after an opening weekend matinee, the most commonly uttered word I heard from fellow audience members was “cute.” “Pouf!” is indeed a cute show, if perhaps not a future Tony winner. As a playwright, Clyde displayed a knack for the rhythms of everyday conversation. One discussion between mother and daughter that referenced aging, the loss of a spouse and loneliness was especially touching.

The first act provoked plenty of smiles, but not until the play slipped into comedic overdrive in the second act did those smiles convert into belly laughs. The sentimental exposition of the play’s first half established the characters and their individual challenges, but broad physical comedy in the second half — much stemming from escapades relating to conception and childbirth — realized those characters’ full comic potential.

While the material wasn’t deep, I must give credit where credit is due. Clyde, Fichter and their cast and crew have created a viable new piece of original theater, one that will likely appeal in particular to nostalgic suburbanites and boomers.

“Pouf!”

Firehouse Theatre, 102 Lexington Ave. (through Aug. 29). Columbia Music Festival Association ArtSpace, 914 PUlaski St. (Sept. 2-4). $15-$18. chapintheatre.org