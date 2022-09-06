New public art trail channels textile mill history in three of Columba's neigborhoods

A collection of public art pieces will adorn sites as varied as resting among a stand of trees to inside a historic guardhouse in the Olympia, Whaley and Granby neighborhoods of Columbia.

The works, assembled by local arts organization the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, will debut Sept. 10. The collection comprises what the organization calls the Mill District Public Art Trail, with much of the artwork focused on capturing the textile mill history of the area.

“There’s a sense that public art is magic,” said Michaela Pilar Brown, the center’s executive director. “It brings community together, it celebrates community (and) it's working opportunities for artists in the city. This was an opportunity to have all the elements in the same place.”

In all, the art trail hosts art, or will host, from South Carolina artists throughout the neighborhood. Much of the work will be there concurrently, however a set of five artists’ works will rotate annually in the neighborhood’s guardhouses.

Among those works is an installation from local artist Jordan Sheridan, whose work has been displayed previously at the 701 CCA’s Biennial. Sheridan’s work consists of “huge crochets” of yarn and other fabrics and is titled “Enmeshed.”

The artist, who frequently tackles issues of motherhood in her often-large-scale work, introduced audio from recorders that captured sounds from her baby. Sheridan then distorted those sounds through a computer program and is emitting them from the installation piece.

Additionally, Sheridan’s piece features a bright light that shines out and, she hopes, will entice viewers. The artist is installing the piece as part of the rotating works and will be her first foray into public art.

“I want people to see it and come and look and be intrigued,” Sheridan said. “I think there’s something kind of nice about the ambiguous work of not knowing exactly, that’s kind of the beauty of (it.)”

Brown said the effort on the trail began in 2017 as an idea, with funding developing later. The works were set to be installed as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the director and artist said.

Public installations began in 2021 after the delay and are culminating in the September reveal. With its outdoor setting, the work also fits well into the pandemic era, where outdoor or open-air venues have a higher emphasis, she said.

The artwork is established across a pseudo-trail that will take walkers roughly 45 minutes to traverse, Brown said. Much of the work, in either form or theme, addresses the textile mill history of the district or, more broadly, issues around child labor and worker conditions.

“It’s a really human body of work,” Brown said.

701 CCA will have a grand opening for the trail from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7. More information can be found at facebook.com/701cca.