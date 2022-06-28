New EdVenture Children's Museum CEO wants community feedback, partnerships

EdVenture Children’s Museum’s new CEO Andy Marquart said the driving force behind any of his decisions will be what the community around him wants to see.

Marquart started at the downtown Columbia museum EdVenture on June 28, after its former leader left at the end of 2021. He steps into the role as the organization enters its second decade in operation.

“We really have to sit down with the people that use the museum every day…” Marquart said. “We really need to sit with those folks and ask them, what do you want? What do you want to see?”

He comes from Tennessee after being the CEO of the Hands On! children’s museum for nine years. There, he overcame the financial and decaying infrastructure of the building located in Johnson City and formed a partnership with East Tennessee State University that “catapulted the museum forward on about every level imaginable,” according to TV station WJHL in Johnson City.

Now, he comes to a museum that has seen a 38 percent decrease in admission revenue since 2017. He said the situation was “nothing discomforting” when looking into the job.

“It's just rolling up the sleeves and getting into the line items of the museum and figuring out are we doing everything we can correctly from a budgetary standpoint,” Marquart said.

Marquart said admission revenue should cover basic expenses, such as salaries, utilities and cleaning costs. Donor revenue, he said, will be what funds exhibits and special projects and will come from meetings with community leaders and organizations.

These partnerships with organizations, such as non-profits or educational institutions such as the University of South Carolina or Benedict College, will allow EdVenture to fill learning gaps students may experience in the classroom.

A learning gap is defined as what a student has learned and what it’s expected that they know at a certain point in time.

“EdVenture is a learning institution. It needs to be robust with partnerships to really fulfill its mission,” Marquart said.

Jamelle Ellis, a member of the board since 2018, said it’s important to offer opportunities to fill these learning gaps as people may learn in ways not thoroughly supported in the classroom. She said EdVenture can provide opportunities for people to learn in a way that best fits them.

In forming relationships with the community and seeing what they want out of the museum, Marquart said he hopes to bring a more diverse audience to EdVenture.

He said children’s museums struggle to reach minorities and other underrepresented groups and that it’s critical for a museum to be able to bring these groups to the museum through community partnerships.

Ellis said Marquart has a specific interest in STEM programming and bringing more women into STEM-related fields.

When asked about his long-term vision for the museum, Marquart said he’ll have to find that as he goes. For now, he said he’ll spend the first few days getting to know the staff that runs the building, a place he said has “so much potential.”

“I think any museum director would be really excited about the potential within the building and what it has to offer,” Marquart said.

EdVenture is best known for an exhibit featuring a 40-foot-tall, 10-year boy named Eddie that visitors can climb through to learn about how the body works. The museum also operates a location in Myrtle Beach.